Moore Kuehn Encourages TWCT, AGC, ROCC, and CHFW Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. ( NASDAQ: TWCT)



TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has agreed to merge with Cellebrite DI Ltd. Under the proposed transaction, TWC Tech shareholders will own only 20% of the combined company.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC)



Altimeter Growth Corp. has agreed to merge with Grab Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Altimeter Growth shareholders will own just 1.3% of the combined company.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ: ROCC)



Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has agreed to merge with Reservoir Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Roth CH shareholders will own only 15.5% of the combined company.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE: CHFW)



Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Surrozen. Under the proposed transaction, Consonance-HFW shareholders will retain only 21% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245