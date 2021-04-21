Regrow Announces Appointment of Craig E. Harper to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Regrow (the “Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today the appointment of Craig E. Harper to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Harper was previously an appointed strategic advisory member and brings over 30 years of experience in leading technology companies to rapid growth and success.



“Craig exemplifies a commitment to advancing Regrow’s mission to be the world’s premiere cannabis supply chain management platform,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “We are extremely fortunate to have Craig join us in taking on a new, more hands-on role from his initial status as an advisory board member as we take Regrow through the next phase of growth in 2021.”

As a well-respected leader in the tech industry, Harper served as CEO of major businesses such as Cherwell Software, and also ran global sales at ServiceNow, BMC Software and ServiceMesh. Under Craig’s insightful leadership, these organizations achieved incredible results through either IPO or acquisition. In addition to bringing years of tech expertise to Regrow’s Board in this new role, Harper also serves as a board member for other high-growth technology organizations. As the newest member of Regrow’s Board, Harper will be serving alongside Regrow Co-Founder Chris Flores and Woodbyrne.

“Regrow is accomplishing vital work in the tech community, in an important area that’s more necessary than ever before due to the ever-changing cannabis landscape,” said Harper. “I’m hopeful that my counsel and insight as a member of the Board will continue to position Regrow as a leader in supply chain management.”

Designed by software engineers and experienced technology executives, the Regrow software service allows cultivators to analyze performance metrics of their strains, formulations, harvests, workforce, pest management tasks, vendors and monitor environmental measures to increase the efficiency of their operation. This service allows cultivators to fully configure the metrics that matter most to their business, such as the cost per gram in production, time to market and overall increased yield and margins. The Regrow software eliminates the manual recording of tasks that contributes to costly human error, which allows for measurable profitability gains across an organization.

For more information on Regrow visit regrow.io or to be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch, please email us at info@regrow.io.

About Regrow

Regrow is a first-of-its-kind cloud platform designed specifically to help cannabis operators increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage work forces and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, Regrow’s platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, Regrow’s platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.