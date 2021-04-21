Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Logan Simmons and Zach Conley announce the acceptance of cryptocurrency with their digital marketing agency, Volume Digital

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of April 20th, 2021, Volume Digital is now accepting cryptocurrency including Bitcoin, LiteCoin, Ethereum, Doge Coin & more as a viable payment option for their clients.

Logan Simmons and Zach Conley are some of the greats serving behind the scenes of the music industry. Though you may not see their names listed on the top charts, they have done their part to make a name for themselves. Having worked with top artists including Joyner Lucas, Famous Dex, Smokepurpp, Fetty Wap, DJ The Rapper, PapiTHBK, BMW Kenny and more, Volume Digital has made waves with major artists & record labels alike. Simmons’ found his specialty to be artist development, strategically building an artist’s story, presence and fanbase across all of the major digital platforms, while Zach focuses on overall business development and social media growth.

Currently headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Volume Digital is run by longtime friends Logan Simmons and Zach Conley. Volume Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that has been servicing the music & entertainment industries since 2015. Volume specializes in digital artist development & release support services for several major record labels including Warner Music Group, Top Dawg Entertainment and more. While Zach’s background is focused on music and business development, Logan comes from the tech industry with vast knowledge on data and software. Together, they are able to see projects from various standpoints and ensure for the best success of each campaign they run.

