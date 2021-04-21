Celebrating 25 Years: The Tubman Museum Focuses on Hosting a Memorable Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last 25 years, the Tubman Museum’s annual Pan African Festival has played a monumental role in developing a rich, cultural experience for Georgians. Drawing upwards of 10,000 people at the event, embracing cultural diversity has been the museum’s ultimate mission.
“We believe it’s important to embrace and celebrate other cultures,” says Harold Young, the Executive Director of the Tubman Museum. “As our city [Macon] continues to grow, we have an opportunity to showcase what other cultures in the Black diaspora have to offer.”
This year, the Pan African Festival will be held on Saturday, May 1st and Sunday, May 2nd at the Macon Coliseum’s parking lot. Activities will be held from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Highlights include:
o Main Stage Activities
o Children’s Village
o Covid testing
o Pre-registered Covid vaccines
o Empowerment sessions
o JStars – All African American Air Fighter Unit
o Featured performers, from dance to music.
The festival will offer a display of diverse Caribbean, Soul, and international food. Regional and local artists and artisans will display their work, which will be available for purchase.
A festival would not be complete without music, and every year thousands flock to the event to hear their favorite bands and experience new performing artists.
Howard Hewett, a Grammy Award-winning American singer–songwriter, who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Grammy Award-winning R&B/soul vocal group, Shalamar, will be performing on Saturday, May 1st. Pastor Charles Jenkins will perform on Sunday, May 2nd during the Praise Fest. Jenkins is an American gospel musician, whose Billboard Magazine breakthrough record in 2012 catapulted his music career.
Charles King, Gospel recording artist, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Just Friends, Johnny Holingshed, and other regional and local talent will be performing on both days.
Renown dance groups, the Hayiya Dance Theatre and the Kali Dance Theatre, will be performing.
“Due to COVID-19, masks will be encouraged,” says Young. “With the festival being held outdoors, we are encouraging social distancing and mask wearing to ensure a safe environment for all attendees.”
ABOUT The Tubman Museum
The Tubman Museum, the largest museum of its type in the nation, is dedicated to educating people about the art, history, and culture of African Americans. Founded in 1981, the museum offers an educational adventure through time, from Africa to America. Prominent African American inventors, scientists and entrepreneurs are featured in the vast array of special exhibits from internationally renowned artists. The Tubman Museum fulfills its mission through its diverse exhibitions, innovative educational programming, cutting edge technology and a host of special events throughout the year.
