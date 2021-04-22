YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED BROKER MAKES A DIFFERENCE AS “MIRACLE AGENT” FOR JOHN’S HOPKINS ALL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
Active Member of the Business Community Make Donation and Raises Awareness to Help Kids Get BetterST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broker-Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty-Advantage Janelle Endres has made a difference in St. Petersburg as a Miracle Agent. Through the Miracle Agent program, her team makes a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® after each transaction. And all of the donations benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the local CMN Hospital. For 2020, Janelle’s brokerage donated a whopping $20,000 and plans to do even more for 2021.
“The need is so great, and my business is only as healthy as my community,” says Janelle Endres, Team Leader of Endres Group Home Sales and Broker/Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty-Advantage. “Sixty-two children enter a CMN Hospital for treatment every minute. I feel better knowing that I’m doing my part to make sure every child in our community who needs care has a shot at the best care possible.”
Miracle Agents, Offices and Teams help make a significant impact on the lives of children treated at CMN Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, their support of CMN Hospitals has helped provide life-saving treatments, advanced medical equipment and valuable research and education. And the local hospitals determine the best way to allocate those funds based on local need.
Janelle also commented, “Most people don’t know that Children’s is a non-profit. They depend on
sponsorships and donations to provide their world-class care and keep costs for the families of these beautiful kids to a minimum.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed agents across the U.S. and Canada have raised millions of dollars for various charities. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Brokerages and Teams are dedicated supporters who pledge to make a donation after each closed property sale.
For more information about how to help the kids, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty-Advantage or Endres Group Home Sales, please visit www.waterfrontgulfhomes.com or call 727-515-9551.
Janelle Endres
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Advantage
+1 727-755-3069
