Statement from State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict earlier this afternoon

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

04/20/2021

“While Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts today in the death of George Floyd, this is only the beginning of justice that our country is crying out for at this time. The Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz said today this verdict represents a pivotal moment for not only his state, but the entire country. Yes, the entire country is watching. The country is watching how justice is being served and how real change is not just necessary, but mandatory at this time. Now - not tomorrow or next week, but today, right now.

And there will not be a light at the end of the tunnel for anyone in this country until every individual from any community can sincerely say they are no longer afraid of unfairness and police brutality in a country where injustice has plagued us for many years.

People are tired of business as usual. While Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, now we begin to continue to create change. We must take to heart and see that our justice system is meant for every individual in this state and in this country. We must not only create it, but live it and be part of the change. The eyes of the LORD are on us to be fair, unbiased and impartial. True impartiality means the system in America works for everyone not just a few.

I intend to always continue to work toward change that will create a fair and equal place for everyone no matter their race or their ethnicity.”

