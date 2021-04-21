Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,567 in the last 365 days.

Statement from State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict earlier this afternoon

member image

Statement from State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict earlier this afternoon  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
04/20/2021

“While Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts today in the death of George Floyd, this is only the beginning of justice that our country is crying out for at this time. The Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz said today this verdict represents a pivotal moment for not only his state, but the entire country. Yes, the entire country is watching. The country is watching how justice is being served and how real change is not just necessary, but mandatory at this time. Now - not tomorrow or next week, but today, right now.

And there will not be a light at the end of the tunnel for anyone in this country until every individual from any community can sincerely say they are no longer afraid of unfairness and police brutality in a country where injustice has plagued us for many years.

People are tired of business as usual. While Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts, now we begin to continue to create change. We must take to heart and see that our justice system is meant for every individual in this state and in this country. We must not only create it, but live it and be part of the change. The eyes of the LORD are on us to be fair, unbiased and impartial. True impartiality means the system in America works for everyone not just a few.

I intend to always continue to work toward change that will create a fair and equal place for everyone no matter their race or their ethnicity.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Statement from State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict earlier this afternoon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.