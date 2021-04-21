BizFinder SEO and Founder Will Palmer Awarded 2021 Impact Company of the Year Award by DotCom Magazine
DotCom Magazine Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Most Impactful Privately Held CompaniesKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that BizFinder SEO has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2021. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company Of The Year 2021 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.
DotCom Magazine has honored Will Palmer and BizFinder SEO as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year. The DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2021 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risk-takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2021 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is so important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways.
Jacob continues, “In 2021, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2021, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd, and say “we can do this”, “we will get it done”, “we will make this happen”, “we are willing to pay the price, and “we will turn uncertainty into opportunity. Our award winners are selected for leadership. Their company leads and their business system leads, we consider our award winners lamplighters. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference.
ABOUT BIZFINDER SEO:
Founded by Will Palmer, BizFinder SEO provides search engine optimization services exclusively for law firms in the personal injury, family law, criminal defense, employment law, estate planning, bankruptcy, class action, and mass tort practice areas.
BIZFINDER LAW FIRM SEO STRATEGY STANCE:
The top law firms don't approach SEO in the same ways as everyone else. Law firm SEO isn't magic, it's a data-driven science.
Most law firm SEO services are often sold as part of a larger marketing or website package. This isn’t the answer, and the firms that dominate search results have known this for a long time.
Successful law firm SEO requires a calculated customized strategy based on your firm’s target practice area(s), location, current online presence, and your local competitive landscape.
Lucrative growth from SEO also requires the best team and a tailored strategy.
An SEO strategy needs to eventually translate into more clients and cases. This requires a team with deep understanding of the legal industry, the legal consumer, and your ideal client’s unique search behaviors.
Law firms that dominate in search results utilize SEO teams like BizFinder SEO that understand the nuances of the legal consumer and the specific SEO services that actually move the needle without wasting time and money.
SEO, when done right, provides a long-term residual return on investment because its value compounds over time and pays dividends long into the future. This can significantly lower law firm marketing costs over time and increase profitability.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE:
About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards: DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies’ just putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration. For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com
