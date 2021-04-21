Soaring Capital Management Launches To Provide Independent, Expert Investment Advice
Brian Moss, Launches Soaring Capital to provide access to global alternative and traditional investment opportunities to individuals, business owners, families.DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Soaring Capital Management founded by Brian F. Moss, CFA, a 30-year veteran of Wall Street with expertise in professional investing, risk management and alternative investments
Soaring Capital Management, LLC, an independent, registered investment advisory company that provides conflict-free, objective investment advice, announces its launch today as a new company.
Soaring Capital, founded and led by Brian Moss, CFA, a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, aims to provide access to global niche alternative and traditional investment opportunities to individuals, business owners and families.
As an independent firm, Soaring Capital has the ability to deploy capital across a wide range of investments including niche, un-correlated and opportunistic investments such as hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, direct deals, tax-efficient opportunity zones, digital assets, private credit, art lending and more. Many of these investments are not available through banks and other financial advisory firms.
“Soaring Capital was founded with the promise to help clients grow and protect their wealth using modern, cutting-edge investment methods, techniques and technologies,” said Brian Moss, founder and CEO of Soaring Capital. “More important than the tools and technologies that we employ is the judgement and market knowledge that we bring. With our years of experience working on Wall Street, we bring a unique, expert and long-term global perspective to investing.”
Soaring Capital provides a range of services, including:
• Helping our clients attain their financial goals and objectives
• Individualized, globally asset allocated investment portfolios
• Access to niche, capacity-constrained, alternative investments
• Defined outcome and risk-controlled investing
• Option strategies (hedging and premium capture)
• Tax-optimized investing
• Environmental, social and impact investing
“First and foremost, Soaring Capital is a firm that cares about its clients and seeks to go the extra mile for each and every one,” said Moss. “We are true fiduciaries, which legally requires us always to do what is best for our clients. We earn no commissions from product sales and we only do better if our clients do better. We are passionate about seeking differentiated market opportunities, capturing alpha and helping clients achieve success.”
About Soaring Capital Management:
Soaring Capital Management, LLC is an independent, registered investment advisory company that provides conflict-free, objective investment advice and provides access to global niche alternative and traditional investment opportunities to individuals, families, trusts and business owners. Soaring Capital’s investment approach is principally focused on long term investing. We strive to make the complex world of investing understandable and endeavor to provide peace of mind to our clients. Learn more: www.soaringcapitalllc.com
