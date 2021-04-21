PRESS CONFERENCE: RESIDENTS FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST RACINE OVER PRIVATIZED ELECTION MANAGEMENT
Racine was the ringleader of an unauthorized scheme to impose outside conditions on elections in five major citiesRACINE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project, the nation’s leading election integrity watchdog, is holding a press conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, with Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno and five Racine residents to announce the filing of a new complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging unlawful conduct in the 2020 election.
WHO:
Erick Kaardal, Attorney, The Amistad Project
Sandy Juno, former Brown County Clerk
Ken Brown, Racine resident
Marty Prujansky, Racine resident
Mary Prujansky, Racine resident
Brooke Hess, Racine resident
Dale Giles, Racine resident
WHAT:
Press conference to announce the filing of an official complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding Racine’s role in accepting outside conditions from private organizations governing its election process in 2020.
WHERE:
Monument Square
Main Street between 5th St. And 6th St.
Racine, WI 53403
WHEN:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
10:00 a.m. CDT
DETAILS:
Racine received a $100,000 grant from the left-leaning Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) in mid-2020. The grant was intended to help Racine recruit the mayors of four other urban areas – Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Kenosha. The so-called “Wisconsin 5” subsequently received over $6 million from CTCL in the form of grants that imposed strict conditions on the election process in those cities and led to the direct involvement of private activists in election administration activities, which the law entrusts to specific public officials.
Kenneth Brown
Racine GOP
klbinv@tds.net