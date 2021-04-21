BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Transactional Record, Processing $23 Million in Daily Trades

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency is pleased to announce a new daily trading record, processing over $23 Million in digital asset trades on April 20th.



Netcoins also set a daily customer signup record with 900+ registrations in the past 24 hours, or a new signup every ~1.5 minutes.

We would also like to continue to highlight that Netcoins’ revenue model is solely dependent on trading, where a percentage of every trade is booked as revenue, regardless of the price of the underlying crypto asset being traded. Highly volatile days for Bitcoin, and crypto assets, drive higher trading volumes and higher revenues even if the assets are trending downward.

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks “Netcoins’ monthly trading volumes continue to rise as new customers join the platform from across Canada seeking exposure to digital assets. We are also seeing an increase in institutional investors signing up for Netcoins, further helping our volume growth. We are actually growing the overall crypto market in Canada daily, as most customers are still new to digital asset trading, and Netcoins is helping them get started.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

