Health Freedom Advocate Allan Stevo Named Executive Director Of My Body, My Choice

Organization Advocates Health Freedom In Opposition To Corona Communism

It’s an honor to be representing the cause of health freedom, especially during a time with such contention over the basic human right to make your own health choices” — Allan Stevo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Body, My Choice, A California Based Health Freedom Organization, announces that it has named Allan Stevo as its Executive Director. My Body, My Choice is a California based Health Freedom Organization that has taken a firm stand against one size fits all approaches to what is at the heart of medicine – individualized approaches. Stevo is a renowned advocate for health freedom whose writings in combatting the draconian centralized health system that Americans are enduring under the guise of fighting a pandemic has energized millions. Stevo has pledged to bring his vigor and expertise to the forefront for My Body, My Choice is combatting the growing threat of an out-of-control bureaucracy posing as doctors.

“It’s an honor to be representing the cause of health freedom, especially during a time with such contention over the basic human right to make your own health choices,” said Allan Stevo.” “The corona communism of 2020 and the broken policies that made it possible must not be continued.” We will play our role in bringing these harmful policies to an end. Under my leadership our organization won’t cherry pick studies as media and government are apt to do, but will rely on all available data to guide our policies.”

About Allan Stevo

Allan Stevo has been a tireless advocate for more fair treatment of individuals under the law for over two decades. From the disabled to those with severe medical conditions, Stevo has pushed for individualized approaches, rather than the one-size-fits-all treatment our institution often foists upon those most in need. Face Masks in One Lesson demonstrates how and why that individualized, patient-centric approach must be continued for the benefit of those most in need.

He has spoken to audiences at the University of Chicago, MIT, and dozens of other top schools in the US and around the world. In 2012, he became a bestselling author and in 2014, a syndicated columnist.

His writing has appeared widely in publications as diverse as: The Hill, Roll Call, The Daily Caller, Economic Policy Journal, LewRockwell.com, The Tenth Amendment Center, and The Daily Bell, in print publications such as The New York Post, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Buffalo News, Anchorage Press, Lexington Leader, Epoch Times, Nevada Legal Review, and at think-tanks such as the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal, The Cobden Center, Mises.org, and many others.

Stevo’s influential writing has been described as “a precedence of sanity,” “the truth in print,” and “a beacon of liberty.” Stevo’s been described as “one of the rare individuals who operate under reason and logic.” Reading Face Masks in One Lesson “might be the most important thing you can do for yourself, your family, and your country,” writes Professor Robert Wright.

Stevo’s Face Masks in One Lesson provides the ultimate response to mandatory masking and is an irreplaceable tool for those who will not go masked another day.