Environmentalist Bill McKibben to give EARTH DAY keynote at CUNY Conference on Climate Change Education

Conference logo Photo of environmentalist, activist, and author Bill McKibben, who'll give keynote address at #CUNYClimateChange Conference on #EARTHDAY2021 NASA image of Earth

The inaugural City University of New York Conference on Climate Change Education (C4E) is drawing environmental experts and educators from around the world.

Environmentalist @BillMcKibben to give #EARTHDAY2021 keynote at #CUNY Conference on Climate Change Education. Registration is FREE, visit http://laguardia.edu/C4E” — Elizabeth Streich

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021 LaGuardia Community College/ CUNY will host the first-ever CUNY Conference on Climate Change Education. Bill McKibben, environmental activist, author, and founder of 350.org, will give a keynote address titled, "Climate Education: A Way to Make an Education Whole." Considered the father of modern climate change education, McKibben was one of the first to sound the alarm about climate change and he is credited with spearheading the fossil fuel divestment movement and resistance to the Keystone oil pipeline.

A second keynote will be given by Clayton Carnes, an environmentalist and educator from Brisbane, Australia. From 2010-2017 he was part of Microsoft's 12-member International Advisory Panel for its Global Partners in Learning program.

Keynote registration: https://bit.ly/2QbpoqU

The conference will continue on Friday, April 23, 2021, where educators from various disciplines, including art, business, economics, English, sociology, psychology, as well as STEM, from around the world will share strategies for bringing climate change education into the classroom. More than 20 sessions will be offered – to learn more and register visit https://www.laguardia.edu/c4e/

WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 2021 (Earth Day) 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM ET and Friday, April 23, 2021, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM ET

WHERE: Online (Zoom) -- registration required (visit https://www.laguardia.edu/c4e/)

WHY: The CUNY Conference on Climate Change Education (C4E) at LaGuardia Community College is the first conference focused solely on the teaching of climate change and is a necessary first step if mandatory CCE is introduced in NY.

In January 2020, a bill (S7341) was introduced in the New York State Senate, sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes (D-22nd District) to amend the education law. If enacted, this bill will require climate change curriculum in all elementary and secondary schools and make New York one of the few states in the nation mandating Climate Change Education (CCE).

WHO: In order to open the discussion as widely as possible, this FREE conference welcomes K-12 and post-secondary institution educators, informal educators, and representatives of non-governmental organizations and government agencies. Conference participants will learn about what other educators are teaching, how they are teaching it, discuss best practices, and will develop the network necessary to effectively provide CCE in New York.

FUNDING: A CUNY Interdisciplinary Climate Crisis Research Grant is making this conference possible. LaGuardia Environmental Sciences Professor and Environmental Sciences Program Director Holly Porter-Morgan, PhD, is lead PI. She is joined by co-PIs from throughout CUNY and from the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University.

###

#LaGuardiaC4E #CUNYClimateChange