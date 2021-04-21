KELLOGG’S Offers Consumers a Chance to Win a Free Box of Jumbo Snax Cereal
Kellogg is utilizing BARCODE BUCKS™ in a consumer sweepstakes to help promote its new line of Jumbo Snax “perfect for snacking anytime” cereal products.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kellogg is utilizing BARCODE BUCKS™ from the marketing company TPG Rewards, in a consumer sweepstakes to help promote its new line of Jumbo Snax “perfect for snacking anytime” cereal products. Thousands of winners, randomly selected from among all entries, will receive BARCODE BUCKS, redeemable for one FREE package of Jumbo Snax (value $4.98) at Kellogg’s largest retail account. The promotion, running 4/19/21 through 4/26/21, is an effort to drive trial and build sales for Kellogg’s latest venture into the snacks category. The brand selected BARCODE BUCKS as an alternative to the high cost of in-store sampling events.
BARCODE BUCKS, a new digitally delivered discount vehicle, is a marketing tool recently introduced by TPG Rewards, redeemable at stores only for the specific product SKU(s) designated by the brand. Once scanned via the store’s POS system, the reward value is immediately deducted on the store receipt.
Benefits of BARCODE BUCKS for Kellogg:
- Rewards current brand users and engages potential new triers
- Digital discounts delivered directly to consumers’ phones
- Less expensive than in-store sampling events
- Prevents fraud – incentives are programmed for single use and can’t be duplicated
- Purchases are trackable and allows for capture of consumer information
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for many of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCKS digital offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as a Digital Receipt Validation System, with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including the use of dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast array of capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their unsurpassed attention to customer service.
