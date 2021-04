Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Charles County

April 21, 2021

(WALDORF, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a two vehicle crash yesterday in Charles County that killed a toddler and injured three others.

The deceased victim is a 2-year-old-boy, the child of the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, identified as Princess Cecilia Pearl Collins, 21, of Waldorf, Maryland. She was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The toddler, Rahssan Johnson, was pronounced deceased at the same hospital. The child’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Another child of the driver, a 2-month old boy, identified as Jahan Keys, was transported by Maryland State Police medevac to Children’s National Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

At about 2:30 p.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Rt. 5 (Leonardtown Road) in the area of Pika Road. Responding troopers found the Hyundai and a 2018 Ford F-250 truck, for reasons unknown at this time, had collided nearly head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as William Anthony Hall, 48, of Waldorf, was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is conducting a detailed crash investigation. Troopers from the Forestville Barrack also responded, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel handled the 3-hour road closure for the crash investigation.

The investigation is continuing. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for review. The installation of the two child safety seats is being investigated as possible contributing circumstances in the crash.

If anyone may have witnessed this crash, calls are being taken by the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (301) 392-1231.

