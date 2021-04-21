Everi Holdings to Report 2021 First Quarter Results on May 5 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2021 first quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.



The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (631) 891-4304. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 10014357. The replay will be available until May 12, 2021. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

