Great Plains Communications Begins Turning Up Fiber-to-the Home and Business Services in Seven Rural Nebraska Communities

Blair, Nebraska, April 21, 2021 — Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern regional telecommunications provider, is now rolling out fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and business connectivity with gigabit-speed broadband service to seven Nebraska areas utilizing funding from the 2020 CARES Act.

Approximately 4,800 homes and businesses in the Callaway, Creighton, Deshler, Gordon, North Bend, Red Cloud and Sutherland communities will be able to sign up for gigabit broadband internet, GPC iTV video streaming service and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Businesses will also be able to sign up for fiber-driven services with speeds up to 10 Gbps, streaming video and GPC Managed Business WiFi as well as fiber-driven voice services. Construction is near completion in most areas with customers being turned up in phases. The projects are scheduled for full completion by the end of the summer, 2021.

“The Callaway, Nebraska community is delighted that Great Plains Communications is taking steps to ensure our citizens who live and work in Callaway will have access to the high-speed fiber services they need for business, telework, learning, telehealth and more,” said Mark Kimball, Callaway Chairman of the Village Board.

“We believe that high quality, fiber-driven broadband services are a valuable and vital resource for communities to flourish,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Our company is honored to partner with state and government agencies to help deploy fiber into these rural communities to allow for more effective distance learning, telehealth and the latest technology and reliable connectivity to attract new businesses and residents to grow these communities.”

The broadband grant funding was made possible by the 2020 CARES Act, including $1.08 billion of Coronavirus Relief funds allocated to Nebraska and administered by the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest. Headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, they have over a century of experience providing business, wholesale and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including ethernet, internet, video, hosted and voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers, utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 13,500-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska, extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the Company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit https://www.gpcom.com/.

