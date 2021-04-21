National Home Infusion Foundation announces recipient of 2021 Outstanding Abstract Achievement Award
NHIF is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Abstract Achievement Award is Christina Ritchey, MS, RD, LD, CNSC.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Infusion Foundation (NHIF) is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Abstract Achievement Award (OAAA) is Christina Ritchey, MS, RD, LD, CNSC.
The OAAA is awarded to an individual that presents a poster during the National Home Infusion Association’s (NHIA) Annual Conference on a relevant home and specialty infusion topic. These posters examine an innovative approach to clinical practice, identify an opportunity or best practice, or demonstrate quality improvement within the home and specialty infusion industry.
The program offers an opportunity for home and specialty infusion professionals to receive peer-reviewed feedback and share their project findings. Five finalists for the award shared their posters during a live session at NHIA’s 2021 Annual Conference on April 20.
Ritchey, a dietitian and clinical program manager for Optum Infusion Pharmacy, received the award for her poster titled, “Is My Patient Non-Compliant or Do They Have Low Literacy Skills? A Case Report”. Her poster examined the effect of low literacy on a patients’ ability to comply with instructions provided as part of their home and specialty infusion treatment and identified alternative methods patient education can be provided to improve outcomes.
As the winner, Ritchey will receive a $1,000 scholarship, and an opportunity to publish her findings in a future NHIF Research Supplement to INFUSION magazine. Ritchey received her Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University and a Master’s degree in Nutrition from the University of the Incarnate Word. She has been a Certified Nutrition Support Clinician for ten years and has worked in home infusion for 11 years. Ritchey has authored several abstracts related to clinical care and quality improvement for home parenteral nutrition.
“I am honored and humbled to have won the Outstanding Abstract Achievement Award this year. I am so appreciative of this recognition because it allows me to share this story to positively impact future home infusion patients. I chose this topic because one of my patients trusted me enough to share that he couldn’t read. He struggled to administer his infusions at home and therefore was labeled non-compliant,” said Ritchey. “Once he revealed he couldn’t read, that allowed our team to adjust our plan of care to meet his literacy level. Every time I share this poster, I think about my patient and how much he impacted me as a clinician. I hope it brings more awareness regarding literacy levels and how we can adapt to improve patient education, medication delivery and outcomes.”
“Congratulations to Ritchey and all those who competed for this prestigious award; their commitment to advancing home and specialty infusion clinical practice through research and patient case presentation is commendable. It is exciting to see the innovative topics and findings presented through this program this year, and how this research contributes to advancing the home and specialty infusion profession,” said NHIF Board Chair Chris Maksym, RPh, PharmD.
NHIF would also like to acknowledge this year’s Honorable Mention, Deborah Dahlke - a therapeutic category manager for Option Care Health – for her poster titled, “A Retrospective Cohort to Demonstrate the Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Compliance Rates among a Home Infusion Provider’s Population of Multidrug Resistant HIV-1 Infected Patients”.
NHIF is a non-profit organization supporting the enhancement of patient care and outcomes through leadership, research, and education. Established by NHIA, the foundation aims to provide data-driven programs that identify best practices and facilitate quality infusion care to patients. For more information, visit https://www.nhia.org/nhif.
NHIA is a trade association that represents companies that provide infusion therapy to patients in their homes and companies that manufacture and supply infusion and specialty pharmacy products. Infusion therapy involves patient-specific compounded medications, supplies, and a range of pharmacy, nursing, and other clinical services for delivering care to patients in the home setting. For more information, visit www.nhia.org.
