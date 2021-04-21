Landslide Repair on S.D. Highway 36, East of Custer State Park to Begin This Week

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Contact: Kyle McCutcheon, Project Engineer, 605-440-1408

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin the first phase of a two-phase project with landslide repair on S.D. Highway 36 at mile marker 41.27, east of Custer State Park, on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Traffic on S.D. Highway 36 will be single lane with flaggers and a pilot car during working hours. Trucks will be hauling materials intermittently throughout the project. In times of heavy truck traffic, truck crossing signage will be placed on both ends of the work zone to alert the traveling public.

Work on the project will include shaping the slope of the road and placement of fabric and large rock to resist further soil movement and future road washouts.

The prime contractor on the $3.5 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Odessa, Minnesota with Mainline Contracting, Inc. of Rapid City as the sub-contractor. The completion date for the first phase is July 30, 2021.

The second phase of this project is scheduled to start on Aug. 16, 2021. Phase two will be a resurfacing project and more details will be available closer to the scheduled start date.

There will be no work during the week of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for either phase of this project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.