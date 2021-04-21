Kearney Announces $1.3 Million in State Funding for Local Projects

SPRINGFIELD − April 21, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware/Chester) today announced that over $1.3 million in state grants will go to projects in Delaware County. Funding for these projects was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

“From reducing flooding to improving pedestrian safety, this funding will enable necessary improvements to our local infrastructure,” said Senator Kearney. “I am proud to have helped secure these critical investments in our communities.”

Projects receiving funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund:

$650,000 for Newtown Township: Funding will go to the construction of a multi-use trail that will create a pedestrian connection between the Newtown Township Municipal Building and West Chester Pike. This project includes new sidewalks, paths, and pedestrian bridge along Bishop Hollow Road, Campus Boulevard, and Drexel Lodge Park.

$425,000 for Upper Darby Township: Funding will go to streetscape improvements along Market Street between Chatham Road and S. Millbourne Avenue, including new traffic signals, sidewalks, and ADA-accessible curb ramps. A rain garden will be installed to handle stormwater management and street trees will be planted to complement the upgrades.

Projects receiving funding from the Watershed Restoration and Protection Program:

$97,464 for Morton Borough: Funding will go to the installation of stormwater and water quality infrastructure at three locations in Morton Borough, including retrofitting the County Lane stormwater basin, installing a rain garden on Sycamore Avenue to help capture runoff, and installing a bioswale adjacent to the Morton Borough municipal complex on Sycamore Avenue.

$75,000 for Aldan Borough: Funding will go to the construction of an infiltration facility along Magnolia and Albert Avenues with a water quality inlet and overflow pipe that will connect to an adjacent storm sewer system. During heavy rains, significant flooding occurs at the project site due to a lack of storm water management facilities, which poses a safety concern for residents, law enforcement, and emergency medical services.

Projects receiving funding from the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program:

$100,000 for Ridley United Soccer Club: Funding will go to improvements to the athletic field at Catania Park in Ridley Park Borough, including an artificial turf field with stormwater management and amenities to enhance programs and facilities in the park.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth. The Watershed Restoration and Protection Program provides grants to restore and maintain stream reaches impaired by the uncontrolled discharge of nonpoint source polluted runoff. The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program provides grants for the development and rehabilitation of greenways, recreation areas, and parks.

