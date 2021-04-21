Senator Kane Announces $1.2 Million in Grants for Delaware and Chester Counties

Chester, PA – April 21, 2021 – Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) announced $1,224,000 in grants through the Multimodal Transportation Fund and Act 13.

“I’m proud to share that over $1.2 million will be heading back into our communities to support projects across Delaware and Chester County,” said Senator Kane. “This funding is going to provide much-needed resources for these critical projects to improve Delaware and Chester Counties. It’s great to see these projects getting increased funding. From improving our parks and trails to upgrades to our water systems, this money is going to directly help the residents of Southeast Pennsylvania.”

Multimodal fund projects can include work on the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets, and transit-oriented development. Act 13 grants come from the Marcellus Legacy Fund and can be used for various projects, including greenways and watershed restoration.

The grants will fund the following projects:

$400,000 to the Borough of Kennett Square for improving the Kennett Greenway Connectors Underpass and Birch Street and Magnolia

$314,000 to Nether Providence Township for improvements to sidewalks to create a more walkable Wallingford; development of trails in Furness Park; and water quality improvements in Palmers Lane

$200,000 to Penn Terminals for multimodal upgrades

$200,000 to the Chester Economic Development Authority for the reconstruction of West 2 nd Street along the Chester Waterfront

Street along the Chester Waterfront $67,000 to Middletown Township for flood control in the Sunny Brae Basin; development of Smedley Park; and the installation of a vegetated swale, rain garden, and infiltration facility

$24,000 to the City of Chester for improvements to Samuel Womack Park

$19,000 to East Marlborough Township for an Act 537 plan update

###