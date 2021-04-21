Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware to host drive-thru college fairs

Event supports families with planning and paying for college

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is proud to bring Drive-Thru College Fairs to the First State. The free drive-thru events will provide families and their students with information they need to successfully prepare and pay for college.



“We’re delighted to partner with the Navient Community Fund, Parents & Guardians College Planning Conference, Your Passport to Travel LLC and Holmes Smith Consulting Services to host Delaware’s first Drive-Thru College Fairs,” said John Wellons, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. “The fairs will not only arm families with information to successfully prepare for college but also safely fuel community engagement during the pandemic.”

Beginning May 1, families and their students can join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the college fairs at several locations including,

Greater Newark Boys & Girls Club at 109 Glasgow Dr in Newark on May 1.

Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club at 101 Delaware Veterans Blvd in Milford on May 8.

Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club – Seaford at 310 Virginia Ave in Seaford on May 15.



COVID-19 safety measures will be in place to safely give teens and families access to regional colleges and universities in the Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas.

“The Boys & Girl Clubs of Delaware offers robust programs such as the College Awareness and Planning (C.A.P.) program to students and families looking to take the first steps on their higher education journey,” said Dr. Pat Smith, Director of the C.A.P program and owner of Holmes Smith Consulting Services. “The Drive-Thru College Fairs are additional opportunities to engage students and families with the college process and learn how to pay for college”

During the event, snacks, prizes and music will be provided for fuel and entertainment; college scholarships will be awarded; and high school students will be given the opportunity to choose a prom dress.

The fairs are proudly sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, the Navient Community Fund, the Parents & Guardians College Planning Conference, Your Passport to Travel LLC and Holmes Smith Consulting Services.

