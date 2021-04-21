Blood Warmers Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 1,539.3 Million By 2027 Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Blood Warmers Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Warmers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 1,539.3 Mn by 2027.



Blood warmer is a device used to warm blood or other fluids prior to transfusion into a patient. Basically, it is used when there is a need of transforming a large volume of cold fluids. Also, necessary in cases where patients have experienced massive trauma and need large transfusions, and are fragile for medical reasons. Additionally, the device holds an infusion bag of fluid, blood, or solution and heats it to a set point that will be safe for the patient before running it through an infusion pump.

The blood warmers market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into systems encompassing dry heat plate warmers and intravenous fluid tube warmers, and accessories. On the basis of modality, market segments include portable and stationary. By distribution channel, market segments include hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, blood banks & transfusion centers, tissue banks, and home care.



On the basis of modality, the stationary or non-portable blood warmers segment is having a potential share in the global market. The early adoption of these devices in the market is supporting their dominance, whereas, portable blood warmers are expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

By distribution channel, hospitals & clinics segment is leading the global blood warmers market. The high dependency of patients with serious illness on the hospitals is supporting the segmental market value. The availability of all necessary devices and professionals along with the supportive infrastructure is contributing to the segmental market value. The continuously increasing number of surgical procedures in the hospitals is supporting the segmental market value. The increasing demand for blood in serious accident cases as well as in chronic diseases is further bolstering the segmental market value.

North America held maximum share in the global blood warmers market and the region is anticipated to experience consistent growth over the forecast period. The major economies of the region US and Canada are the major revenue contributor in the dominating share.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The rapidly developing economies like China and India are majorly contributing to the fastest growth of the region. The increasing number of healthcare facilities along with the advanced infrastructure is further propelling the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are 3M, Barkey, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Carefusion, Celsius Medical, EMIT Corporation, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG, Keewell Medical Technology Co., Ltd., QinFlow Ltd, Smiths Medical, Stihler Electronic GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. The major players are continuously involved in strategic mergers and acquisition activities for the development and expansion of market share across the globe.

Some of the key observations regarding the blood warmers industry include:

In 2020, research done by the lead researcher Dr. David Roxby, the team has tested portable latent fluid warmers manufactured by Logikal Health Products in New South Wales. Fluid warmers powered by solidifying calcium nitrate tetrahydrate have not previously been used clinically. But, after this test, researchers have confirmed that the heat fluid warmer can safely warm transfused blood in a controlled clinical setting.





In 2020, Flinders University researchers have found that a simple, one‐piece, disposable latent heat fluid warmer provides a safe solution to overcome the risk associated with the need for blood in major trauma outside of a medical facility, where blood is taken directly from chilled storage that increases the risk of hypothermia in the patient.





In 2020, MEQU a Denmark-based Danish MedTech player has launched a new battery Power Pack, M Warmer System for the compact blood and IV fluid warming device. It’s a compact portable blood and IV fluid warming device particularly designed for use in pre-hospital emergency settings like ambulances, rescue helicopters, and rapid response vehicles.



