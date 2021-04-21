IQDNX & IQDAX Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional & Investor Class of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (NASDAQ: IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class (NASDAQ: IQDAX), collectively (“Infinity Q” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Infinity Q securities between December 21, 2018 through February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/iqdnx.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q’s Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/iqdnx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Infinity Q you have until April 27, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

