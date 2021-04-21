Sirius Named North American Cloud Infrastructure Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat

Award recognizes Sirius for outstanding channel contributions for open source software in 2020

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, has been recognized by Red Hat as an integral partner and named its 2020 Cloud Infrastructure Success Partner of the Year. This is the second consecutive year Sirius has received the award, which is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards. These awards aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support clients on the path to IT modernization.

Sirius was honored by Red Hat for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the commercial sector, specifically for demonstrating a high level of collaboration in delivering success for cloud infrastructure.

“This award is a testament to the power of open source solutions as customer needs and industries have continued to evolve,” said Darrin Nelson, senior vice president of Digital, Data and Security Business Development at Sirius. “Sirius knows business innovation is imperative in our clients’ digital transformation and we are honored to be recognized again by Red Hat as Cloud Infrastructure Success Partner of the Year. We look forward to our continued collaboration in 2021 and the future.”

Red Hat's 2020 North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

“Sirius is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Ernest Jones, vice president, North America Commercial Partners at Red Hat.

Sirius is a Red Hat Premier Business Partner. To learn more about Red Hat solutions from Sirius, please visit https://get.siriuscom.com/sirius-and-red-hat-partnership.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in Digital Infrastructure, Security, Cloud, Managed Services, and Business Innovation (Digital and Data). Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com