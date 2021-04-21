EBIX Friday Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ebix, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: EBIX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ebix securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ebix.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Ebix's internal control over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; (3) Ebix's independent auditor, RSM, was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Ebix's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Ebix you have until April 23, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

