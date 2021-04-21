Work to Continue on State Route 3020 Freedom Road Project from Haine School Road to Commonwealth Drive in Butler County (Cranberry Township)

​Weekend road construction will impact traffic on Freedom Road from Haine School Road to Commonwealth Drive in Butler County (Cranberry Township) beginning April 23 through April 26.

Work will begin at 10:00 p.m. on April 23 and continue with daylight operations April 24, 26, and 27.

This project is an extension of the Freedom Road project. Motorists may experience short term traffic control during the utility relocation although most of the work will be completed on the shoulders of the road.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.