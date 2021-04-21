EMERGE STRONGER - Lessons from the Pandemic for Investors and Entrepreneurs
Harvard Business School Alumni Angels Association announces Virtual Conference and Angel Bootcamp
IPO’s, SPAC’s and M&A deals are fueling a surge of exits. Idled workers are launching unprecedented numbers of startups. Hence our theme: How can investors transcend Zoom fatigue and EMERGE STRONGER?”SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harvard Business School Alumni Angels Association (HBSAA) announced its upcoming Conference on May 12 - 13 and Angel Bootcamp on May 20, with the theme: Emerge Stronger: Lessons from the Pandemic for Investors and Entrepreneurs. The virtual educational and networking event was developed for entrepreneurs and investors and is open to anyone interested in entrepreneurship, whether it’s building companies, mentoring them, or investing.
— Jason E. Klein, Co-president, HBS Alumni Angels Assn.
Conference sessions feature recognized HBS faculty, leading venture capitalists, veteran entrepreneurs and other business luminaries including:
• Tom Eisenmann; Howard H. Stevenson Professor of Business Administration, HBS Peter O. Crisp Faculty Chair, Harvard Innovation Labs
• Bill Sahlman; Baker Foundation Professor & Dimitri V. D'Arbeloff - MBA Class of 1955 Professor of Business Administration, Emeritus, HBS
• Howard Stevenson; Sarofim-Rock Baker Foundation Professor of Business Administration, Emeritus, HBS
• Mitch Weiss; Professor of Management Practice & Richard L. Menschel Faculty Fellow, HBS
• Jim Breyer; Founder and CEO, Breyer Capital
• Jason Greene; Founder and General Partner, Emergence Capital
• Miriam Rivera; Founder and Managing Director, Ulu Ventures
Understanding key learnings from the pandemic is the natural underpinning for this year’s conference. According to HBSAA co-president Jason E. Klein, “IPO’s, SPAC’s and turbo-charged M&A deals are fueling a surge of exits. Idled and bored workers are launching an unprecedented number of startups. Hence our theme - How can investors get beyond Zoom fatigue and EMERGE STRONGER?”
While Covid-19 has spelled tragedy on a personal level, the shifting landscape has laid bare new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. Now is a critical time according to HBSAA co-president Jean Kovacs, “Entrepreneurs and investors are wrestling with which shifts will be permanent and what it means for the entrepreneurial landscape. Investors and entrepreneurs need to think through these transformations to create provocative growth opportunities. Our goal is to enable all attendees to EMERGE STRONGER and better enlightened for what comes next.” Learn more about the Conference here.
The week following the Conference on May 20 will be a first-ever, one-day HBSAA Angel Bootcamp. The Bootcamp was developed to familiarize angel investors with key insights, trends and mechanics of angel investing and features experts explaining each area. While the principal audience for the Bootcamp is angels, entrepreneurs and other investors can also benefit from it tremendously. Learn more about the Boot Camp click-here.
The Harvard Business School Alumni Angels Association, based in San Rafael, California, is a global, non-profit alumni club of the Harvard Business School. With 15 regional chapters and over 1,000 members, it is the largest alumni-based angel organization in the world. For more information: www.HBSAngels.com
