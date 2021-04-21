Manhattan Associates Named a Leader Again in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named a Leader for the third consecutive year in Gartner Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.1



Changing consumer delivery expectations, reductions in store sizes and locations and the desire to maintain business continuity have created a growing need for transparent and unified transportation solutions. Manhattan’s broad, deep and powerful TMS combined with its nimble integration and implementation services position it as a leader in this rapidly evolving industry.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized by Gartner Research as a Leader in transportation management solutions,” said Gregg Lanyard, director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan TMS is designed to manage every transportation function, across any mode or size of network. Its state-of-the-art modeling and optimization tools can increase profitability, lower a company’s carbon footprint and help users predict and adapt to future change.”

Manhattan’s TMS received one of the top three highest scores for Level 4 Complexity and Level 5 Complexity Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities2 report that accompanies the Magic Quadrant. Manhattan was also praised by its customers on the Gartner Peer Insights website. When compared to the other TMS Leaders, Manhattan’s solution was the most highly recommended by customers and rated highest for Integration & Deployment and Service & Support.

Manhattan’s transportation and logistics management solutions leverage advanced intelligence to solve the most difficult transportation problems. The software allows shippers and carriers to be more flexible and responsive to price and service pressures to harmonize inbound and outbound logistics management and carrier management.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner TMS Magic Quadrant report, please click HERE.

