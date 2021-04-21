Inkcups Introduces New Tagless Printing Ink: the SB Eco Series

Eco-friendly and durable, the ink complies with strict industry standards

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces the release of the most environmentally and skin-contact friendly apparel ink on the tagless printing market: the SB Eco Series.

As many large retailers and well-known brands continue to restrict more chemicals via their Restricted Substance Lists (RSL), Inkcups aimed to create an ink that fully complies and passes several strict compliance tests. Designed to be eco-sustainable, the SB Eco Series is classified as a non-toxic ink with heavy metal-free pigments. This means the inks do not contain harsh chemicals such as aromatic hydrocarbons, azo dyes, cyclohexanone, formaldehyde, PAH and persistent organic pollutants.

The SB Eco Series adheres to and passes some of the strictest compliance regulations put out by major organizations and brands. These include:

Eco-Passport

CLP/GHS (EC 1272/2008)

EN 71-3

Reach (EC 1907/2006)

RoHS ISO DIS 6330

Adidas RSL

Nike RSL

Puma RSL

CPSIA

Attaining ISO DIS 6330 compliance means the SB Eco Series inks meet domestic washing and drying procedures for textile testing. In this case, the inks maintained image fidelity after 25 home washes and 50 industrial washes, making it a durable ink that can last on apparel.

“We are very excited to bring to market the safest, cleanest ink that meets the most rigorous standards from many of the world’s popular brands, such as Adidas, Nike, and Puma. The SB Eco Series opens up a range of new opportunities for us and for our customers as many top companies are restricting more substances from pad printing inks,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

Fully compatible with a wide selection of Inkcups pad printers, the new tagless printing inks can adhere to a variety of materials including cotton, polyester, nylon, rayon, poly blends, leather and more. These inks can also adhere to non-apparel items such as polyurethane and rubber. The SB Eco Series also comes in a spectrum of 24 colors from lemon yellow to cool grey.

SB Eco Series inks are available for order now.

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

