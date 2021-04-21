Marqeta Adds Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network of Surcharge-free ATMs to its Modern Card Issuing Platform

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics announced today that Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, has signed a partnership agreement with Cardtronics to add the Allpoint Network of surcharge-free ATMs to its modern card issuing platform.



Marqeta offers an open API platform that allows fintechs to spin up consumer-facing digital banking programs. By providing access to the Allpoint Network’s 55,000 ATMs, Marqeta can extend its offering further by providing its customers a physical connection point for fee-free cash access in high-profile retail locations nationwide.

“In an increasingly competitive digital banking space, surcharge-free ATM access is becoming table stakes for companies looking to bring modern banking products to market,” said Salman Syed, SVP/GM of North America at Marqeta. “We’re looking forward to enabling Marqeta customers to offer access to Cardtronics’ Allpoint ATM network through our modern card issuing platform.”

“Our nationwide network of Allpoint ATMs provides Marqeta with another layer of convenience and scale for its fintech customers, most of whom are catering to a new market of consumers focused on accessibility and convenience. Our ATM network makes it safe and easy for internet banking customers to access their cash at convenient locations nationwide. We are excited to provide this physical infrastructure to Marqeta’s platform,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network is the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network and has more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide. Consumers can find Allpoint ATMs in top retail establishments such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Marqeta

Marqeta is the modern card issuing platform empowering builders to bring the most innovative products to the world. Marqeta provides developers advanced infrastructure and tools for building highly configurable payment cards. With its open APIs, the Marqeta platform is designed for businesses who want to easily build tailored payment solutions to create best-in-class experiences and power new modes of money movement. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

