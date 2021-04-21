Global Trends in Home Healthcare Market Size Will Attain A Valuation Of Over USD 454.34 Billion by 2026, Reported by FnF Research

According to the 195+ Pages Research Report, the global Home Healthcare Market size & share will grow from USD 281.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass USD 454.34 Billion by 2026, at a expected CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period till 2026. Top maket players with their details profile mentioed are Air Liquide, Amedisys, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Arcadia, Home Health Care, Inc, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Home Healthcare Solutions Company and others.

New York, NY, April 21, 2021 -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Home Healthcare Market By Product (Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices, Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices, Home Mobility Assist Devices, and Medical Supplies), By Services (Rehabilitation Services, Telehealth, and Telemedicine Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, and Unskilled Home Healthcare Services), By Software (Clinic Management Systems, Agency Management Software, and Hospice Solutions), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the research report, the global Home Healthcare Market was estimated at USD 281.10 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 454.34 Billion by 2026. The global Home Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% from 2019 to 2026”.

Home Healthcare Market: Key Market Insights Overview

The growing geriatric population has increased the prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, thereby increasing the demand for the Home Healthcare market. In addition to this, the rising demand for value-based healthcare is expected to further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for more healthcare services and healthcare workers & agencies is anticipated to drive market growth. The Home Healthcare market is set to grow significantly owing to the rising demand for home health and personal healthcare aides in developed and developing countries. The complete or partial in-home service coverage by the government further helps augment the market growth. The demand for improved patient outcomes at a low cost is likely to propel the Home Healthcare market growth.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Home Healthcare industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Home Healthcare industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Home Healthcare market during the upcoming years.

Home Healthcare Market: Industry Major Market Players

Air Liquide

Amedisys

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Arcadia

Home Health Care Inc

Davita Inc

Diaverum

Home Healthcare Solutions Company LLC

National HealthCare Corporation and PORTEA MEDICAL

Apple Home Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare LLC

LHC Group Inc.

OMRON Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BPL Medical Technologies

CARDINAL HEALTH and Sunrise Medical LLC

Market Segment Dominance

Therapeutic home healthcare devices category dominated the market

The therapeutics home healthcare devices hold the majority of the market share of the global Home Healthcare market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, chronic or acute respiratory illnesses, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and others have surged the demand for the latest device treatments. In addition to this, low-cost service charges are another factor propelling the demand for therapeutic home healthcare devices.

Rehabilitation services are expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Rehabilitation services held the majority of the market share and are expected to expand during the forecast period due to the surging demand for skilled nurses providing rehabilitation services.

Clinic management systems are projected to dominate the global Home Healthcare market

The clinic management systems are expected to lead in the software segment owing to their superior features such as providing in one solution for the agencies. On the other hand, the agency management software highest growth due to its high utilization in billing, roaster scheduling, maintaining records, patient remote monitoring, and associated with the business.

Home Healthcare Market: Key Growth Factors

The global Home Healthcare market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Home Healthcare industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different products, software, and services, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Home Healthcare industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Home Healthcare industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global Home Healthcare market is segmented based on Product, Software, and Services. By product, the global Home Healthcare market is segmented into Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices, Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices, Home Mobility Assist Devices, and Medical Supplies. On the basis of services, the market is divided into Rehabilitation Services, Telehealth and Telemedicine Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, and Unskilled Home Healthcare Services. In terms of software, the market for home healthcare is sectored (Clinic Management Systems, Agency Management Software, and Hospice Solutions.

Browse the full “Home Healthcare Market By Product (Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices, Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices, Home Mobility Assist Devices, and Medical Supplies), By Services (Rehabilitation Services, Telehealth, and Telemedicine Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, and Unskilled Home Healthcare Services), By Software (Clinic Management Systems, Agency Management Software, and Hospice Solutions), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-home-healthcare-market-by-product-diagnostics-and-791

The taxonomy of the Home Healthcare industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Home Healthcare Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Diagnostics and Monitoring Home Devices

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Home Mobility Assist Devices

Medical Supplies

Global Home Healthcare Market: Services Segmentation Analysis

Rehabilitation Services

Telehealth and Telemedicine Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Global Home Healthcare Market: Software Segmentation Analysis

Clinic Management Systems

Agency Management Software

Hospice Solutions

