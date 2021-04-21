GWC Warranty and Professional Financial Services Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty announces a strategic partnership with Professional Financial Services (PFS), an automotive finance provider with over 6,000 dealer partners.

With a community-based approach, PFS operates over 50 branches in 11 states primarily throughout the Southeast and Midwest. For over 25 years PFS has focused on providing exceptional customer service and flexible financial solutions for dealers to offer consumers. This collaboration with GWC allows PFS to offer their partners industry-leading F&I products that are tailored for the used-vehicle market.

"The ability to provide the right F&I products for customers is critical, and this new alliance means PFS dealers can keep their customers on the road and provide the kind of experience that keeps them coming back," says Wendy Pratt, Area Vice President of Strategic Alliances for GWC Warranty. "By offering GWC vehicle service contracts to its dealer network, PFS also gives its dealers an additional avenue to drive profit, backed by GWC’s knowledgeable sales force and streamlined operations."

Since 1995, GWC has built a strong reputation for delivering a best-in-class experience for partners and consumers. With over $3.5 billion in claims paid and 11 million drivers protected as part of APCO Holdings, LLC, this relationship allows PFS to benefit from GWC's experience in the industry.

"Great partnerships are the key to better serving customers by merging talent, expertise, technology, and purpose. Our new partnership with GWC will allow PFS to offer a product that provides superior benefits to our customers and will give our dealer partners additional revenue opportunities. Having the right partner with the best solutions and a well-positioned support team will ensure the continued growth of PFS," says Matt Reece, Chief Operating Officer, Professional Financial Services.

About GWC

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Our vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience to help strengthen dealership reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for Independent Dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About PFS

For over 25 years, PFS has provided customers with access to credit to purchase new or used automobiles even when past credit challenges exist. We are here to serve the communities where we have local branch locations and offer three unique programs that are flexible and better serve the needs of our customers. PFS provides access to credit for those that may have been turned down by other lenders. Our mission is not to replace any lending sources dealer partners have in place today, but rather offer programs that can increase current business opportunities. Our ultimate goal is to provide credit that is affordable for the customer, profitable for our dealer partners and profitable for PFS. To learn more about how becoming a partner with PFS can benefit your business, visit our website at www.pfs-corp.net to locate a branch near you.

