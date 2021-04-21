Lombardi Calls On Kinzinger To Denounce Maxine Waters And Vote To Expel Her From Congress

Why Is Kinzinger Silent On Threat To Kill Men and Women In Blue

Adam Kinzinger only has time to attack fellow Republicans but folds when it comes to calling out Democrats.” — Jack Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate Illinois’ 16th Congressional District called upon Congressman Adam Kingzinger to denounce California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and to vote to strip Waters of her Congressional Committee Chairmanship and expel Waters from the House of Representatives. Waters at protests for Daunte Wright this weekend said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Just hours later two National Guardsmen were shot at. Lombardi said it is sickening, that Kinzinger, who served in the Air Force was silent on this attack. What’s more is Waters was encouraging even more attacks on law enforcement. Lombardi said all any rioter or protester who has harmed or killed a person has to say is Maxine Waters told me to do it. Even the trial judge at the Chauvin murder trial called Waters out for her words but not Adam Kinzinger.

He noted that Kinzinger, one of only 10 Republicans to vote for the second impeachment of Donald Trump and said Trump’s words incited the January 6th violence. Lombardi said under Kinzinger’s own standards, Waters must be expelled from Congress for inciting violence. He further noted that Kinzinger has said any Republican who joined the America First Committee should be removed from their committee assignments and voted to remove fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House Committee assignments but has not called for Democrat Waters to be stripped of her powerful House Chairmanship of the House Financial Services Committee.

“Maxine Waters has put the brave men and women who wear the blue and average citizens in harm’s way by calling for mob violence,” said Jack Lombardi. “But Adam Kinzinger is silent. He only has time to attack fellow Republicans but folds when it comes to calling out Democrats. Based upon Adam Kinzinger’s own words on the House floor and countless media interviews, he must vote for Maxine Waters to be expelled from Congress. All any criminal has to do to justify their crime is say Maxine Waters told me to do it. Kinzinger will be complicit in the crime if he does nothing. He does a disservice to the Republican Party, the District, and the nation.”

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.