Global Vinyl Flooring Market Size Expected to Produce Revenue of USD 43.72 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent research report; the global Vinyl Flooring Market in 2019 was approximately USD 26.36 Billion. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.5% and is anticipated to surpass USD 43.72 Billion by 2026. Top market players in the market are Tarkett S.A., Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Mannington Mills, Inc., Forbo Group, Shaw Industries Group Inc. and others.

New York, NY, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Vinyl Flooring Market By Product (Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Sheets, and Luxury Vinyl Tiles), Application (Commercial, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026".

“According to the research report, the global Vinyl Flooring Market was estimated at USD 26.36 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 43.72 Billion by 2026. The global Vinyl Flooring Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Vinyl Flooring Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Vinyl flooring is a form of finished flooring that is made primarily of a limestone base material mixed with natural and synthetic polymers such as polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. It is a form of durable and resilient flooring that is predominantly used in commercial and residential construction applications. Other factors that drive the market growth include the development of infrastructure in various areas such as retail, education, industrial automobile, and others, as well as the growth of home building and homeowners. In terms of volume, the vinyl sheets & vinyl composite tile category of the vinyl flooring industry accounted for over half of the global market in 2019. Luxury vinyl tile, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest rate in 2019, surpassing vinyl sheet and vinyl composite tile. As compared to other conventional materials like wood, marble, and concrete, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) offers superior design capabilities due to the flexibility of its graphic layer. It's a popular choice in commercial settings like workplaces, retail, and hospitality.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Vinyl Flooring Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Vinyl Flooring Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Vinyl Flooring Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Vinyl Flooring Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Major Market Players

Tarkett S.A.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Mannington Mills Inc.

Forbo Group

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Water-resistance is an advantage of vinyl sheets and vinyl composite tiles. They're also easy to clean, which is why they're used in healthcare and educational buildings. Furthermore, the shock-absorbing and cushioning properties of vinyl floor tiles have increased their use in sports surfaces, sports facilities, and gymnasiums.

The residential segment had the largest market share in the global market in 2019. Vinyl flooring is useful in the preparation of boards, tiles, and planks, and it is used in the construction and renovation of homes because it is impact-resistant and easy to maintain. Low cost and availability in a wide variety of sizes, patterns, colors, and textures have increased its demand for use in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, and other areas of the home.

Rising Demand for Lightweight Material in Construction Industry

The materials that need the least amount of structural reinforcing steel and smaller foundations are known as lightweight building materials. Since they are more fire-resistant, they can be used as insulation materials. These materials are lightweight and simple to transport, and they also increase storage capacity. As opposed to traditional building materials, lightweight construction materials are more environmentally friendly and need less energy to manufacture. Wood, concrete, bricks, and other lightweight building materials are examples. Foaming agents such as aluminum powder or lightweight aggregates are often used in lightweight concrete. These materials have a lower density than water while having a higher strength-to-weight ratio than steel or aluminum. To improve product quality, increase strength, improve functionality, and lower manufacturing costs, lightweight construction materials are used. The lightweight materials have a high strength-to-weight ratio, are corrosion resistant, and allow for more design flexibility. Its effectiveness is determined by the alloys or composites used. Lightweight and high-strength steel, titanium alloys, magnesium alloys, and aluminum alloys make up the metal alloys segment. These non-ferrous metal alloys have a low density, a high strength-to-weight ratio, and a high corrosive resistance. Therefore, a rise in the demand for lightweight material in the construction industry which in turn, is expected to exhibit a vinyl flooring market.

Also Read: Sports Flooring Market Size & Share, 2020-2026 Research Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the vinyl flooring industry. The epidemic has impacted a wide range of sectors, resulting in a global economic downturn. Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, rising customer buying power was driving demand for residential flooring. Consumers, however, are only able to invest in basic goods and services due to the global economic downturn triggered by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered consumer preferences and purchasing habits. Furthermore, vinyl flooring demand is heavily influenced by new building projects and economic activity. Lockdowns enforced by many governments during the current recession have temporarily halted building activities, halting new construction projects and home renovations, and lowering demand for vinyl flooring around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the flooring supply chain and disrupted production. Materials and components are highly reliant on Chinese factories. However, activity at Chinese manufacturing facilities has decreased dramatically in the last month, putting a damper on the vinyl flooring market's growth.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global Vinyl Flooring Market

Asia-Pacific had the leading market growth over the forecast period in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The demand is primarily driven by the increase in the number of healthcare, academic, and manufacturing infrastructures being built in India and China. Furthermore, as the population grows, disposable income rises, and lifestyles shift, the demand for changed and improved home construction increases, necessitating the renovation and development of family homes, residences, and condominiums. This factor contributes to the market's expansion in this area. Furthermore, India and China are experiencing growth in a variety of industries, including sports, automobile, hospitality, and others, which is driving up demand for vinyl flooring. Over the forecast period, demand for vinyl flooring in the United States is projected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Browse the full “Vinyl Flooring Market By Product (Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Sheets, and Luxury Vinyl Tiles), Application (Commercial, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/vinyl-flooring-market

The global vinyl flooring market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Sheets

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Application

Commercial

Residential

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

