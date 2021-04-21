168Million – Achieves the milestone of clean water to one million people

/EIN News/ -- KAMPALA, Uganda, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international charitable organisation group 168Million (www.168million.com) has this year passed the milestone of helping one million people to get access to clean water by digging bore holes in some of the worlds most remote places. Uganda in one of the main countries where boreholes have been dug, where despite the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the communication block during the presidential election 168 Million continued its work.



The chairman of Stichting 168 Million (Netherlands) and 168 Million België (Belgium), Rien Kornegoor, said, “especially during the lockdown we had to continue the work that people have access to clean water, not only for drinking but improving personal hygiene is one of the main method of stopping the virus from spreading, next to that every borehole gives work to so many people which is now what people need the most in a time where unemployment is extremely high in developing countries.”

Water problems

The lack of access to clean water has been a key issue that 168 Million has been tackling since 2017. Still, 11% of the world population does not have access to clean drinking water, which forces people to drink water from ponds and rivers. Drinking unsafe water can give people diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio.

It is estimated that by drinking unsafe water there are 485,000 deaths caused by diarrhoea every year. In total 3 million children die every year from a lack of clean drinking water. 60 million children cannot go to school because they have to get water to survive. Each borehole provides safe drinking water to an average of 1,300 people.

Future plans for giving water

To call attention to this still very emergent and persistent situation and to raise awareness about the needs to provide people with the means to reach safe drinking water, 168 Million unveiled a new plan to celebrate the achievements it has made and to reach even more people.

The planning is to help get access to clean water to half a million people every year. 168Million achieves this by collecting funds on their website from private and business donors, next to that 168 Million has a broad network of business and investment groups that wish to contribute to a better planet. In 2019 168Million was in the list of the five fastest-growing charitable organisations in the Netherlands.

Sport projects

The foundation focusses on two main sports to support, one is boxing, which is organised by Board member Henni Mandemaker. He is responsible for the boxing projects in South East Asia and soon will also start boxing projects here in Kampala. Mr. Mandemaker said, “168 Million is a great organisation and has changed the lives of many by giving them an opportunity to do sports which improves their physical and mental condition and will get them a lot further in life”. Next to that it has a very strong focus on football. 168 Million builds football and netball fields and has developed an indestructible football it donates to local schools, sport clubs, orphanages and community centres to give children the possibility to play.

Due to this innovation 168 Million was recognised as one of the most innovative organisations in The Netherlands. Sport ambassador Guido Friedrich is responsible for the teaching methods for football, due to his long experience at Ajax FC he teaches teachers how to teach football to children.

Other projects

The main objective of the foundation is to give the opportunity to every child must be able to grow up healthily, develop and get the best out of life, regardless of where they live, what they believe in and what their origins are. Making water projects just the basis of the few focus points. Next to water projects 168Million is known for the housing projects it supports by building villages to provide housing for families and orphans.

Next to that promoting children's living environments by supporting local ecosystems and raising awareness among citizens, businesses and governments regarding children's rights and child poverty. Next to that in 2020 at the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 168 Million provided millions of masks for free to people in need.

Support

If you are willing to support 168 Million by donating either money or by volunteering, you can contact them on their website www.168million.com and you will be directed to the branch foundation in your country. 168 Million is one of the very few organisations that donate 100% of all the money to the project chosen by the donor, without putting any costs into fundraising or management costs.

