Nabati Foods Products Now Available in Metro Grocery Stores Across Ontario

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Global” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is announcing that its products are now available at Metro grocery stores in Ontario. Metro is the third largest grocery retailer in Canada, representing a major opportunity for Nabati sales growth.



Nabati’s dairy free cheesecakes will be available at 150 Metro locations across the province. The cheesecakes are available in chocolate, peanut butter, and tiramisu.

“This new partnership is an exciting new boost for our profile and reach in Eastern Canada, in Canada’s largest province,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Nabati’s dairy free cheesecakes are a popular choice for health-conscious consumers who still want to indulge their sweet tooth. We look forward to a successful partnership with Metro and are excited about this opportunity.”

Founded in 1947, Metro boasts 950 store locations across Ontario and Quebec, and is a leader in grocery and pharmacy under the Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics banners.

“Nabati was founded because we were unsatisfied with the plant-based, healthy options that were available on the shelves. We believed that it was possible to create mouthwatering foods that are guilt-free, so we made them ourselves,” Yehya said. “We’re focused on creating sustainable, nourishing food using natural ingredients. Nabati cheesecakes are our original product line and a foundational part of our company’s story and history.”

All Nabati products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all natural (non-GMO), certified kosher, and certified vegan. Nabati products are available across North America, and the company has plans to enter the European market next year.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

