Sovereign Lending Group Appoints Alison Wapato as Vice President of Processing

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, Calif, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovereign Lending Group (https://www.slgmortgage.com/), a leading mortgage lender for veterans and millennials, announced today that it has appointed Allison Wapato as Vice President of Processing. With over two decades of experience, Alison will be leading Sovereign Lending Group’s mortgage processing department to ensure that all mortgage loans are processed and completed according to established policies, procedures, regulations, and guidelines.

With a sole focus on business optimization, Alison Wapato’s addition to Sovereign Lending Group aligns with its continued business growth and increased employee recruitment efforts.

“Alison brings extensive experience in Mortgage processing and a deep understanding of the market. We expect Allison will contribute to developing and executing comprehensive mortgage lending strategies that deliver the brand promise of Sovereign Lending Group,” said Dan Holtz, CEO of Sovereign Lending Group. “We are excited to continue to strengthen our leadership team as we drive our next stage of growth.”

Previously, Alison was the Assistant Vice President of Processing at Mr. Cooper, where she led numerous processing divisions which supported a collective pipeline of 9,000 customers. Recognized for her success building and leading strong results-oriented loan processing teams, Alison will continue to contribute to the development of Sovereign Lending Group’s business strategy and objectives.

“I’m excited to join Sovereign Lending Group because of their consistent efforts to set new standards in the mortgage industry, said Alison Wapato, Vice President of Processing at Sovereign Lending Group. “I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to create sustainable growth and company development.”

Alison holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California.

About Sovereign Lending Group

Sovereign Lending Group is a VA loan lender with headquarters in Southern California and Dallas, Texas. Sovereign Lending Group provides home purchase, home refinance, second mortgage, and home equity loans to clients throughout the U.S. To learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, please visit, www.slgmortgage.com.

Andrew Ford Sovereign Lending Group 7144747069 aford@slgmortgage.com