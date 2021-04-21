Leading Retailers Rely on Reflektion to Fuel 66% Increased Revenue Growth

Leading brands like Destination Lighting, Big Lots, DSW, Finish Line, Hanesbrands, Lane Bryant, Levi’s, Room & Board, Reeds, Republic of Tea, Rough Country, Zenni Optical recently signed on or reinvested with Reflektion during the past two quarters

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflektion, the world’s leading AI-powered digital experience platform for the retail industry, saw continued growth over the past two quarters. A diverse set of brands — spanning apparel & accessories, action sport, auto, health, and home decor — joined or reinvested in the Reflektion platform, including Big Lots, Destination Lighting, DSW, Finish Line, Hanesbrands, Lane Bryant, Levi’s, Room & Board, Reeds, Republic of Tea, Rough Country, Zenni Optical.

Online retailers powered by Reflektion saw 66% growth in online revenue compared to the industry average of 44% during the 2020 pandemic year.

Reflektion ended the year with a 24% YoY revenue increase and a 35% increase of customers running on the customer experience platform.

Now more than ever, Retailers are doubling down on investing in end-to-end optimized shopper relevancy to deliver customer-centric experiences and drive revenue growth. Within their full-services stores, Destination Lighting’s priority is to show the customer what they want to buy quickly by understanding their purchase intent.

Destination Lighting, a century-old leading home retailer, recently signed on with Reflektion. “The direct to the consumer market for quality lighting is underserved. With a wide span of products, we know that a completely connected experience platform powered by Artificial Intelligence is the only way to simulate the high-touch treatment we provide with the experienced staff in our stores. Understanding the characteristics of the customer’s tastes quickly instills buyer-confidence in their shopping journey,” said Patrick Dolan, owner of Destination Lighting.

Reflektion CEO Amar Chokhawalashares “It’s important for us to help companies like Destination Lighting as they take a more direct to consumer approach to online sales and need to deliver relevant customer-centric experiences to drive revenue growth.”

Reflektion, which was founded by pioneers of Google, Netflix, and Yahoo! in 2012, is disrupting the customer engagement experience for retailers by making AI accessible to all. Its sophisticated platform and technology architecture enables brands to process a tremendous amount of customer, behavioral, and product/content data, respond in real-time to individual shopper preferences and intent with the most relevant content or products, and understand the business impact of each new experience created.

About Reflektion

Reflektion’s AI-powered Customer Experience platform listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real-time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Skechers, Ulta, Reeds, Petco, Ascena and RiteAid rely on Reflektion’s platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, and Clear Ventures.

Julie Mahr Reflektion 8154748169 julie.mahr@reflektion.com