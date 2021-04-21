Novatech, A Nationwide Technology Company, Opens New Virginia Beach Office

Novatech will provide local Virginia support and service for its signature offering, the Managed Office

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatech, Inc. today announced it has opened a Virginia Beach location that will serve as its sales office, product warehouse and client support facility for the Commonwealth of Virginia, while augmenting its nationwide footprint. The new location will handle sales and support for Novatech’s entire Managed Office portfolio, consisting of Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Cloud and Managed Security solutions.



Novatech is led by its CEO Dan Cooper, a Virginia Beach native with strong ties to the Hampton Roads community. Cooper has spent the last 30 years leading multiple technology companies across the U.S. Joining Cooper in this Virginia expansion is Kimberly Drumm and Payton Herrera, both long term Virginia Beach residents as well. Drumm will oversee all sales operations for Hampton Roads and the entire Mid-Atlantic as Marketplace Vice President, with Herrera leading the local sales team as the Marketplace Sales Manager for Hampton Roads.

“Novatech has a significant legacy of providing expert guidance in consultation, design, deployment and support of leading office technology solutions, from Managed Print to IT Services,” said Drumm. “We look forward to bringing our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction to Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas.”

To ensure delivery of Novatech’s signature service excellence across the greater Hampton Roads area, the new location is also recruiting sales professionals and service technicians with Managed Print and Managed IT backgrounds. Those interested in joining the team should apply here: https://novatech.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/6/home?c=novatech

“Novatech is committed to this area as an employer, a business partner and an active member of the community,” said Cooper. “We look forward to serving as a strategic resource for its businesses, and we invite technology entrepreneurs and business owners, whether seeking a potential merger or partnership, to reach out to us.”

About Novatech, Inc

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Bring everything up to speed with Novatech today! For more information about Novatech, visit Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.





Media Inquiries: Malinda Lackey 404.445.1842 malindal@michaelmackenzie.com