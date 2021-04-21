Mursion Names Technology Industry Veteran Kimberly Cook as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Google Executive Brings Proven Track Record in Sales, Technology Development, and Driving Exponential Growth to Virtual Reality Training Leader

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mursion, the industry leader in immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace, is pleased to name Kimberly Cook as its new Chief Revenue Officer. The accomplished technology industry veteran joins Mursion’s senior leadership team to oversee the sales and marketing efforts of this expanding organization.

Cook spent five years as an executive at Google, where she led two teams responsible for exponential growth, including the Shopping and DoubleClick search divisions. Her distinguished 25-year career includes roots in traditional and digital media and location-based advertising. She thrives on developing new technology spaces, which in the past included location advertising and data feed optimization that lead to two successful exits. After her time at Google, Cook became the CRO at Hookit, a sports technology data platform, which allows brands to track and value their sponsorships.

“As Mursion experiences a period of rapid expansion, we recognized the critical need for a senior executive to help identify meaningful opportunities for growth and to implement strategic operations that propel business development,” said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. “Kimberly’s career in sales, marketing, and customer success for leading technology companies has proven she has the acumen and the vision to further Mursion’s mission of enhancing human connection via innovative learning solutions.”

In addition to her new role with Mursion, Cook is also a sought-after speaker at leading global conferences, sharing her own first-hand experience with how technology impacts performance, at work and in life.

“I am passionate about the power of technology to improve our day-to-day experiences,” Cook said of her recent appointment. “Joining the extraordinary Mursion team to help uplift human interactions for better performance is an exciting next step in this professional and personal journey.”



About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times.

