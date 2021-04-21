Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Former Vice President Walter Mondale

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Walter Mondale, who passed away yesterday. Walter Mondale represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate from 1964-1976, and he was Vice President of the United States from 1977-1981.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.

