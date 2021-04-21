Clarkson University’s Online MBA Ranked One of World’s Top 50 Programs By QS in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Potsdam, NY, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online MBA Program at Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business has been ranked in the top 50 programs globally in the QS 2021 Global Online MBA Rankings. The rankings assess the world’s top Online MBA programs from business schools around the globe based on faculty and teaching, class profile, employability, and class experience. They are published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), one of the world’s leading sources of comparative data about university performance, with their main office located in London, England.

Programs considered for the ranking covered 10 countries and nearly 38,000 employers. Clarkson’s program ranked 3rd globally in terms of class experience, which weighed a variety of factors including physical meet-ups, the share of live classes, regular synchronous classes, live group discussions, access to learning apps available on mobile/tablet, and engaged tech support.

“This recognition has significant meaning for Clarkson on many levels. We are proud of our faculty and staff for their commitment to this program’s quality. This is especially true with the acknowledgment of our approach to teaching in an online environment. We want to ensure students have differentiated experience while equipping them to make instrumental impacts in their chosen career,” says Augustine Lado, Dean of the Reh School of Business.

“To be considered among the top 50 programs across 10 countries is quite an honor and one that we are committed to building upon. With options for both limited residency, or 100% online, we are poised to support students anywhere in the world with the value of a Clarkson education,” says Joshua LaFave, Director of Graduate Business Programs.

The Online MBA is an increasingly relevant degree that can offer high-quality management training for professionals who are often balancing work and family commitments. Clarkson’s Online MBA has seen growth in recent years, not only due to the recent pandemic causing a shift for many Business Schools, but because of our approach to providing a degree that is flexible, efficient, and accessible to anyone. Enrollment is ongoing, and students can begin in January, March, June, or September. For more information go to https://www.clarkson.edu/graduate/online-mba

Melissa Lindell Clarkson University 315-268-6716 mlindell@clarkson.edu