Clikia Corp. Completes Name and Symbol Change to Maison Luxe Inc. (MASN)

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to report that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the Company’s official name change to “Maison Luxe, Inc.” (from “Clikia Corp.”), and its official stock symbol change to “MASN” (from “CLKA”). The effective date of this change is today, April 21, 2021.



“As an emerging leader in the high-end luxury goods marketplace with extensive commercial interests and growing cash flows, we are now manifestly active under a business model that has no relationship to the Company’s prior name and stock symbol,” remarked Anil Idnani, Founder and CEO of Maison Luxe. “This shift, while superficial, is significant in that it will allow us to present a more cohesive picture to the investment community, which ultimately plays an important role in delivering shareholder value.”

The Company’s prior corporate name and stock symbol were tied to a former operational model. Since acquiring Maison Luxe in early 2020, the Company has undergone a wholesale management and business model change.

Over the past sixteen months, Maison Luxe has expanded in the luxury goods space, with new partnerships and contracts, and revenues have grown sharply. Given these advances, management felt the Company’s prior market identity no longer provided a coherent picture to investors. The new corporate name and stock symbol will create a more internally coherent narrative as the Company develops deeper relationships with new partners, clients, stakeholders, and customers, as well as with the wider investment community.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

