InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Mel Engle, CEO of Predictive Oncology Inc.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Mel Engle, newly appointed CEO of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) , as well as CFO Bob Myers and Mark Collins, Chief Technical Officer of the company’s Helomics subsidiary. During the briefing, Engle discussed his background before passing the microphone to Myers and Collins for updates on Predictive Oncology’s financial footing, current operations and goals for 2021.

“I’ve been on the board of Predictive Oncology for about four years, and, within the last year-and-a-half, I’ve been the Chairman of the Board,” Engle said. “Being in that kind of position, it’s easier for me to be able to step into this role. … I’ve been a CEO of many companies beforehand, the most notable of which is a pharmaceutical company that was called Dey Laboratories, which was a subsidiary of Merck. We were a $610 million company when sold to Mylan back in 2007. That was a pharmaceutical respiratory company, so I’m very familiar with the ins-and-outs of R&D and the notion of what Predictive Oncology is doing.”

Engle is also currently on the board of WindGap Medical, a startup focused on the development of an innovative EpiPen, and he previously served as CEO of cell separation company ThermoGenesis and orthobiologics firm Anika Therapeutics.

Next, CFO Bob Myers discussed Predictive Oncology’s current financial standing.

“We are in a great situation, probably the best situation that we’ve been in since the existence of the company in terms of our cash capability and the strength of our balance sheet,” Myers noted. “We have absolutely no liabilities other than your normal accounts payable, which are quite low. We have a lot of things going on in terms of the income that we expect to get this year and the projects that we have. I think that we are going into these projects in a strong position.”

Mark Collins then stepped into the spotlight to provide an update on all things Helomics.

“From Helomics’ perspective, possibly the most important thing that we’ve announced and are working on is our platform that brings together Helomics’ assets (a translatable assay, data on 150,000 patient tumor samples and a machine learning platform licensed from Carnegie Mellon University) as a fee-for-service platform for pharmaceutical companies to test their drugs against our cancer cell lines,” Collins added. “In addition, we also kicked off, at the beginning of this year, an internal drug repositioning project where we’re actually testing some known anti-cancer drugs against our patient cell lines, driven by the machine learning. We expect that to generate some proof data for the platform which informs the commercial discussion but also to generate some valuable intellectual property about those compounds and their activity against specific patient profiles.”

