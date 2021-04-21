Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,565 in the last 365 days.

PLBY Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Listeners may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors. A replay will be made available following the event.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:
Investors: investors@plbygroup.com
Media: press@plbygroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PLBY Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.