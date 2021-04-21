EnerVenue Announces Distribution Partnership with Towngas to Supply Metal-Hydrogen Renewable Storage for Towngas’ Clean Energy Transformation

Towngas becomes EnerVenue’s exclusive distribution partner in China and Hong Kong; EnerVenue’s ultra-durable, ultra-flexible grid-scale batteries will support Towngas’ zero-carbon smart energy platform

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif. and HONG KONG , April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first to bring metal-hydrogen batteries to the clean energy revolution, today announced a distribution agreement with Towngas, Hong Kong’s first public utility and one of the largest energy suppliers in Greater China. As Towngas executes on its launch of a comprehensive and interconnected zero-carbon smart energy platform, EnerVenue’s no-maintenance and lower cost alternative to lithium-ion batteries have been selected for the exclusive distribution partnership. As part of the agreement, Towngas will deploy EnerVenue’s energy storage systems to its own projects and distribute the system to its customers, subject to certain terms and conditions.



“EnerVenue has developed truly groundbreaking energy storage technology for the clean-tech revolution,” said Peter Wong, Deputy Managing Director of Towngas. “We see its battery technology is remarkable due to the simplicity, durability, safety, and cost-efficiency of the unique solution they have developed. Mainland China’s green initiatives will definitely offer a great opportunity for the product.”

EnerVenue, founded in 2020, develops metal-hydrogen batteries based on technology proven over decades under extreme aerospace conditions – including powering the International Space Station and Hubble Space Telescope. Under the research leadership of Dr. Yi Cui, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Stanford University and the Chief Technology Advisor to EnerVenue, the company has engineered a solution that realizes the performance and durability advantages of metal-hydrogen battery chemistry while using low-cost materials that make the battery’s benefits accessible to terrestrial grid-scale applications under even the most challenging climates.

Towngas, a leading energy supplier with 159 years of history, running more than 280 energy infrastructure projects across 23 provinces in mainland China, is developing a smart energy platform including distributed renewable energy and storage solutions.

“Towngas is a clear leader in clean energy modernization,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “We’re proud to be an energy storage supplier for Towngas as it brings the next generation of energy to its many customers. As it has been throughout the past century-and-a-half serving the citizens and businesses in Hong Kong and mainland China, Towngas is ambitious and methodical in its transformations – and the smart energy platform is truly a revolution. We’re proud to be a part of this.”

The EnerVenue metal-hydrogen batteries are developed for large-scale renewable and storage applications and designed to be:

Durable: Operates in -40 ° to 60 ° C (140 ° F) ambient temperatures; 30+ year lifespan; 30,000+ cycles without degradation; excellent overcharge, overdischarge, and deep-cycle capabilities.

Operates in -40 to 60 C (140 F) ambient temperatures; 30+ year lifespan; 30,000+ cycles without degradation; excellent overcharge, overdischarge, and deep-cycle capabilities. Safe: No fire or thermal runaway risk; no toxic materials; easy to recycle.

No fire or thermal runaway risk; no toxic materials; easy to recycle. Flexible: Broad charge/discharge range of C/5+ to 5C; future-proof with no limitations on use cases; scalable form factor for grid-scale implementations.

Broad charge/discharge range of C/5+ to 5C; future-proof with no limitations on use cases; scalable form factor for grid-scale implementations. Maintenance-free: No moving parts; 30+ year lifespan with no routine maintenance or augmentation.

No moving parts; 30+ year lifespan with no routine maintenance or augmentation. Affordable: Low-cost materials; CAPEX that beats lithium-ion learning curves; no ongoing maintenance costs; 20-40% or more levelized cost savings vs. Li-Ion alternatives.

Low-cost materials; CAPEX that beats lithium-ion learning curves; no ongoing maintenance costs; 20-40% or more levelized cost savings vs. Li-Ion alternatives. Proven: Nickel-hydrogen batteries have completed more than 200 million cell-hours in orbital spacecraft and more than 100,000 charge/discharge cycles.

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, maintenance-free energy storage for the clean energy revolution – based on technology proven over decades in extreme conditions, now scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The first to bring aerospace-proven metal-hydrogen battery technology into the clean energy revolution, EnerVenue provides an affordable alternative to lithium-ion batteries with capabilities well-suited to harsh-desert, remote project sites and to customers desiring ‘install and forget’ energy storage solutions. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Towngas

Founded in 1862, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) is Hong Kong’s first public utility. Today, Towngas is one of the largest energy suppliers in Greater China, operating with world-class corporate management and leading-edge business practices. Over the last century, Towngas has grown from a gas company supplying fuel for street lamps to its current leading position in the energy industry of mainland China and beyond.





Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com