BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $146 million or $2.10 Per Share in the First Quarter

CEO Commentary
Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer stated, "Not since the energy downturn in 2016 have we had an opportunity to demonstrate how valuable our organization's differentiated credit culture is to shareholder outcomes. Exceptional credit outcomes coupled with improving economic metrics led us to release $25 million in reserves in the quarter. This is a testament not only to how well we've managed the ongoing crisis, but more importantly, our ability to remain disciplined with credit decisions in more favorable parts of the cycle."
Bradshaw continued, "While loan growth remains challenged industry-wide during a time of unprecedented liquidity and heightened uncertainty, BOK Financial Corporation remains focused on the long-term. We have a longstanding track record of loan growth outpacing U.S. GDP growth, and with the economic recovery underway, we see a clear path to growing loans this year. With substantial capital levels, a strong competitive position and a favorable footprint, we remain confident in our ability to serve both our clients and our shareholders well in 2021.
As always, we are closely monitoring our expense levels, striving for balance between expense reductions and containment while keeping our level of long term investments in people and technology a top priority. We believe the company is extremely well positioned to attract and expand new relationships as the economy expands and further opens in 2021."
|First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net income was $146.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 and $154.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net interest revenue totaled $280.4 million, a decrease of $16.8 million. Net interest margin was 2.62 percent compared to 2.72 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. A reduction in average outstanding loan balances and the timing of certain loan fees, combined with reinvestment of cash flows from our available for sale securities portfolio at current rates, led to lower net interest revenue and compressed net interest margin in the first quarter.
- Fees and commissions revenue totaled $162.2 million, a decrease of $18.9 million. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $18.7 million, largely due to a decrease in trading volume and margin compression. While still strong, mortgage banking revenue decreased $2.2 million, primarily the result of increasing mortgage interest rates coupled with margin compression.
- Operating expense decreased $18.0 million to $282.6 million. Personnel expense decreased $3.2 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation, partially offset by a seasonal increase in employee benefits expense. Non-personnel expense decreased $14.8 million primarily due to a gain on sale of repossessed oil and gas assets. Decreases in professional fees, business promotion, occupancy and equipment expense and other expenses were partially offset by an increase in data processing and communications expense.
- Period-end loans decreased $474 million to $22.5 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to paydowns of commercial loans and commercial real estate loans. Period-end Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans increased $166 million to $1.8 billion. Average loans were $22.8 billion, a $691 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Forecasts for improving macroeconomic factors as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations accelerates and energy prices stabilize resulted in a $25.0 million negative provision for expected credit losses in the first quarter of 2021. A $6.5 million negative provision for expected credit losses was recorded in the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses totaled $352 million or 1.70 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $389 million or 1.82 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020.
- Average deposits increased $1.0 billion to $36.5 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.7 billion to $37.9 billion, largely due to growth in commercial balances. Clients across all of our business segments continued to maintain higher deposit balances during this period of economic uncertainty, supplemented by inflows from government stimulus payments.
- The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.14 percent at March 31, 2021. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.21 percent, total capital ratio was 13.98 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.51 percent at March 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent, total capital ratio was 13.82 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.28 percent.
- The company repurchased 260,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $77.20 a share in the first quarter of 2021.
- Commercial Banking contributed $69.7 million to net income, a decrease of $5.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $11.2 million. Net interest revenue decreased $12.0 million, primarily due to a reduction in outstanding loan balances, timing of certain loan fees, and lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $578 million due to purposeful deleveraging by our customers. Average Commercial deposits grew 5 percent to $16.1 billion in the first quarter.
- Consumer Banking contributed $6.8 million to net income in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $7.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $12.7 million. Net interest revenue decreased $9.7 million, mainly due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $3.0 million, largely due to reduced mortgage gain on sale margins. While mortgage production revenue decreased, mortgage production volumes remained strong in the first quarter.
- Wealth Management contributed $19.4 million to net income in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $9.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $17.4 million. Net interest revenue was relatively consistent with the previous quarter. However, brokerage and trading revenue decreased $15.0 million due to narrowing margins and a reduction in trading volumes. While our agency residential mortgage trading activity has slowed from the record levels in 2020, combined net interest revenue and fee revenue has grown compared to the first quarter of 2020. Operating expense decreased $5.4 million, primarily due to incentive compensation costs related to decreased trading activity. Average Wealth Management loans grew by $78.3 million compared to the prior quarter while average deposits increased $116 million. Assets under management or administration totaled $92.0 billion compared to $91.6 billion in the prior quarter.
|Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $280.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, a $16.8 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest revenue was primarily driven by lower average outstanding loan balances. Net interest margin was 2.62 percent compared to 2.72 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Reinvestment of cash flows from our available for sale securities portfolio to current interest rates and timing of PPP and other loan fees also contributed to a decrease in net interest revenue and net interest margin in the first quarter.
Average earning assets decreased $178 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Average loan balances decreased $691 million, primarily from commercial and commercial real estate loan paydowns. Available for sale securities increased $484 million. Average interest-bearing deposits grew by $823 million, primarily due to higher interest-bearing transaction deposits in the wake of the most recent government stimulus program. Other borrowings decreased $1.8 billion while funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased $677 million.
The yield on average earning assets was 2.78 percent, a 14 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 14 basis points to 1.84 percent. Cash flows received from these securities are currently being reinvested at 95 - 105 basis points. The loan portfolio yield decreased 13 basis points to 3.55 percent, largely due to the timing of certain loan fees, including Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Funding costs were 0.24 percent, down 4 basis points. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 8 basis points to 0.30 percent. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points to 0.17 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 8 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, consistent with the prior quarter.
|Fees and Commissions Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $162.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $18.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $18.7 million to $20.8 million, including a $15.4 million reduction in trading revenue. Agency residential mortgage trading volumes have slowed from record levels in 2020 and margins compressed due to market conditions during the first quarter of 2021. In addition, customer hedging revenue decreased $2.1 million, primarily due to decreased energy customer hedging activities. Investment banking revenue decreased $2.1 million, mainly due to timing of loan syndication activity.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, down to a level comparable to the first quarter of 2020. While mortgage production volumes remained consistent with the prior quarter, mortgage interest rates began to increase and margins compressed. The gain on sale margin decreased 28 basis points to 2.98 percent.
Other revenue increased $2.1 million, primarily due to production revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties.
|Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $282.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $18.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Personnel expense decreased $3.2 million, led by a $10.3 million decrease in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a $6.4 million seasonal increase in payroll taxes and retirement plan costs. Cash based incentive compensation expense decreased $8.2 million, primarily in relation to decreased trading revenue. Deferred compensation expense, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses), net, decreased $3.4 million.
Non-personnel expense decreased $14.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets decreased $7.8 million, largely due to $14.1 million gain on the sale of an equity interest received as part of the workout of a defaulted energy loan. Smaller reductions in expenses in professional fees and services, business promotion, and occupancy and equipment also supplemented the overall decrease in non-personnel expense. These were partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in data processing and communications expense as we continue to invest in technology.
We made a charitable contribution of $4.0 million in the first quarter and a contribution of $6.0 million in the prior quarter to the BOKF Foundation as we continue to focus on the communities we serve and the extreme needs created by the pandemic.
|Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $22.5 billion at March 31, 2021, a $474 million decrease compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to payoffs of commercial and commercial real estate loans.
Outstanding commercial loan balances decreased $420 million or 3 percent compared to December 31, 2020. Borrowers continue to reduce leverage in this challenging economic environment. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.
Energy loan balances decreased $267 million to $3.2 billion or 14 percent of total loans. While commodity prices have continued to improve and stabilize, sourcing new loans sufficient to offset paydowns remains a challenge. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 66 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 34 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.4 billion at March 31, 2021, consistent with December 31, 2020.
Healthcare sector loan balances were largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter, totaling $3.3 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.6 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The most recent stimulus bill, like the CARES Act, has multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.
General business loans decreased $51 million to $2.7 billion or 12 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.5 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.2 billion of loans from other commercial industries.
Services loan balances decreased $87 million to $3.4 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.
Commercial real estate loan balances decreased $195 million compared to December 31, 2020 and represent 20 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021. Multifamily residential loans, our largest exposure in commercial real estate, decreased $100 million to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $74 million to $485 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities decreased $21 million to $789 million. Loans secured by retail facilities and office buildings were largely unchanged compared to December 31, 2020.
PPP loan balances increased $166 million to $1.8 billion or 8 percent of total loans. We originated $544 million of new PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021, maintaining our strategy of focusing on our existing client base to timely support our existing client needs. Growth from new originations was partially offset by paydowns from the first round of loans.
Loans to individuals decreased $25 million and represent 16 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021. Residential mortgage loans decreased $66 million. Personal loans were up $29 million and residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies increased $11 million. The Company may repurchase loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools when certain defined delinquency criteria are met. Because of this repurchase right, we have regained effective control over these loans and must include them on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Deposits
Period-end deposits totaled $37.9 billion at March 31, 2021, a $1.7 billion increase over December 31, 2020. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment supplemented by the most recent government stimulus program. Demand deposit account balances grew by $837 million and interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $732 million. Period-end commercial deposits grew by $1.0 billion, consumer deposits increased $474 million and wealth management deposits were up $566 million. Average deposits were $36.5 billion at March 31, 2021, a $1.0 billion increase compared to December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $715 million.
Capital
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.14 percent at March 31, 2021. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.21 percent, total capital ratio was 13.98 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.51 percent at March 31, 2021. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 23 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at March 31. At December 31, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent, total capital ratio was 13.82 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.28 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.82 percent at March 31, 2021 and 9.02 percent at December 31, 2020. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 260,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $77.20 a share in the first quarter of 2021. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
|Credit Quality
Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their expected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
We recorded a $25.0 million negative provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to an improved economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a $31.1 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses from lending activities. Changes in the loan portfolio characteristics, including specific impairment and losses, risk grading and loan balances resulted in a $5.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses from lending activities.
Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve as virus immunity becomes increasingly more widespread and vaccines prove to be effective against new virus strains. This scenario assumes vaccine distribution continues to accelerate through the first half of 2021, with a large share of the U.S. population vaccinated by the end of the third quarter of 2021. Continued easing of restrictions and the release of pent-up consumer demand results in GDP growth above historical averages, with GDP recovering to pre-COVID levels in the second quarter of 2021. We expect a 5.6 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 6.0 percent for the second quarter of 2021, improving to 5.0 percent by the first quarter of 2022. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of March 2021, averaging $57.87 per barrel over the next twelve months.
The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 as there continues to be a high level of uncertainty in the current economic outlook. Our downside case assumes additional waves and hotspots emerge stemming from new virus strains throughout the second and third quarter of 2021 and more constrained distribution of vaccines not reaching widespread distribution until the end of 2021. This results in no GDP growth over the next twelve months and unemployment rates remaining elevated through the first quarter of 2022.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $352 million or 1.56 percent of outstanding loans and 170 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2021, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $385 million or 1.71 percent of outstanding loans and 186 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2021. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 3.29 percent of outstanding energy loans at March 31 compared to 3.61 at December 31. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.70 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 1.86 percent.
At December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $389 million or 1.69 percent of outstanding loans and 171 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $426 million or 1.85 percent of outstanding loans and 188 percent of nonaccruing loans.
Nonperforming assets totaled $442 million or 1.95 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2021, down from $477 million or 2.07 percent at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $278 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2021, compared to $317 million or 1.51 percent at December 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily related to a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans and sales of energy-related repossessed assets during the first quarter of 2021.
Nonaccruing loans were $216 million or 1.04 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2021. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $147 million or 1.16 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $27 million or 0.60 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $42 million or 1.18 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans decreased $19 million compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $25 million, offset by $26 million in payments received and $17 million in charge-offs.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $422 million at March 31, down from $478 million at December 31. Lower energy and services potential problem loans, were partially offset by an increase in potential problem healthcare loans.
Net charge-offs were $14.5 million or 0.28 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2021, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.31 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $16.7 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $16.9 million for the first quarter compared to $18.3 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
|Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $13.4 billion at March 31, 2021, a $359 million increase compared to December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.7 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.4 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2021, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $290 million compared to $441 million at December 31, 2020.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $42 million to $72 million at March 31, 2021.
The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $4.7 million during the first quarter of 2021, including a $33.9 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $29.6 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $393 thousand of related net interest revenue.
BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|723,983
|$
|798,757
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|695,213
|381,816
|Trading securities
|5,085,949
|4,707,975
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|226,121
|244,843
|Available for sale securities
|13,410,057
|13,050,665
|Fair value option securities
|72,498
|114,982
|Restricted equity securities
|139,614
|171,391
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|284,447
|252,316
|Loans:
|Commercial
|12,657,784
|13,077,535
|Commercial real estate
|4,503,347
|4,698,538
|Paycheck protection program
|1,848,550
|1,682,310
|Loans to individuals
|3,524,166
|3,549,137
|Total loans
|22,533,847
|23,007,520
|Allowance for loan losses
|(352,402
|)
|(388,640
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|22,181,445
|22,618,880
|Premises and equipment, net
|555,455
|551,308
|Receivables
|250,852
|245,880
|Goodwill
|1,048,091
|1,048,091
|Intangible assets, net
|110,585
|113,436
|Mortgage servicing rights
|132,915
|101,172
|Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|70,911
|90,526
|Derivative contracts, net
|1,289,156
|810,688
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|401,320
|398,758
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|67,759
|62,386
|Other assets
|696,142
|907,218
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|47,442,513
|$
|46,671,088
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|13,103,170
|$
|12,266,338
|Interest-bearing transaction
|21,890,874
|21,158,422
|Savings
|854,226
|751,992
|Time
|2,004,356
|1,967,128
|Total deposits
|37,852,626
|36,143,880
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|795,161
|1,662,386
|Other borrowings
|1,708,517
|1,882,970
|Subordinated debentures
|276,024
|276,005
|Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|290,328
|323,667
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|106,835
|257,627
|Derivative contracts, net
|719,556
|405,779
|Other liabilities
|431,122
|427,213
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|42,180,169
|41,379,527
|Shareholders' equity:
|Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|5,018,053
|4,930,398
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|221,409
|335,868
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|5,239,462
|5,266,266
|Non-controlling interests
|22,882
|25,295
|TOTAL EQUITY
|5,262,344
|5,291,561
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|47,442,513
|$
|46,671,088
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|711,047
|$
|643,926
|$
|553,070
|$
|619,737
|$
|721,659
|Trading securities
|6,963,617
|6,888,189
|1,834,160
|1,871,647
|1,690,104
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|237,313
|251,863
|258,965
|268,947
|282,265
|Available for sale securities
|13,433,767
|12,949,702
|12,580,850
|12,480,065
|11,664,521
|Fair value option securities
|104,662
|122,329
|387,784
|786,757
|1,793,480
|Restricted equity securities
|189,921
|280,428
|144,415
|273,922
|429,133
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|207,013
|229,631
|213,125
|288,588
|129,708
|Loans:
|Commercial
|12,908,461
|13,113,449
|13,772,217
|14,502,652
|14,452,851
|Commercial real estate
|4,547,945
|4,788,393
|4,754,269
|4,543,511
|4,346,886
|Paycheck protection program
|1,741,534
|1,928,665
|2,092,933
|1,699,369
|—
|Loans to individuals
|3,559,067
|3,617,011
|3,491,044
|3,353,960
|3,143,286
|Total loans
|22,757,007
|23,447,518
|24,110,463
|24,099,492
|21,943,023
|Allowance for loan losses
|(382,734
|)
|(414,225
|)
|(441,831
|)
|(367,583
|)
|(250,338
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|22,374,273
|23,033,293
|23,668,632
|23,731,909
|21,692,685
|Total earning assets
|44,221,613
|44,399,361
|39,641,001
|40,321,572
|38,403,555
|Cash and due from banks
|760,691
|742,432
|723,826
|678,878
|669,369
|Derivative contracts, net
|873,712
|553,779
|581,839
|642,969
|376,621
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|399,830
|397,354
|394,680
|391,951
|390,009
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|735,482
|1,094,198
|4,563,301
|4,626,307
|3,046,111
|Other assets
|3,319,305
|3,200,040
|3,027,108
|3,095,354
|2,834,953
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|50,310,633
|$
|50,387,164
|$
|48,931,755
|$
|49,757,031
|$
|45,720,618
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|12,312,629
|$
|12,136,071
|$
|11,929,694
|$
|11,489,322
|$
|9,232,859
|Interest-bearing transaction
|21,433,406
|20,718,390
|19,752,106
|18,040,170
|16,159,654
|Savings
|789,656
|737,360
|707,121
|656,669
|563,821
|Time
|1,986,425
|1,930,808
|2,251,012
|2,464,793
|2,239,234
|Total deposits
|36,522,116
|35,522,629
|34,639,933
|32,650,954
|28,195,568
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|2,830,378
|2,153,254
|2,782,150
|5,816,484
|3,815,941
|Other borrowings
|3,392,346
|5,193,656
|3,382,688
|3,527,303
|6,542,325
|Subordinated debentures
|276,015
|275,998
|275,980
|275,949
|275,932
|Derivative contracts, net
|428,488
|399,476
|458,390
|836,667
|379,342
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|915,410
|957,642
|1,516,880
|887,973
|960,780
|Other liabilities
|671,715
|656,147
|712,674
|690,087
|642,764
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|45,036,468
|45,158,802
|43,768,695
|44,685,417
|40,812,652
|Total equity
|5,274,165
|5,228,362
|5,163,060
|5,071,614
|4,907,966
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|50,310,633
|$
|50,387,164
|$
|48,931,755
|$
|49,757,031
|$
|45,720,618
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Interest revenue
|$
|298,239
|$
|348,937
|Interest expense
|17,819
|87,577
|Net interest revenue
|280,420
|261,360
|Provision for credit losses
|(25,000
|)
|93,771
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|305,420
|167,589
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|20,782
|50,779
|Transaction card revenue
|22,430
|21,881
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|41,322
|44,458
|Deposit service charges and fees
|24,209
|26,130
|Mortgage banking revenue
|37,113
|37,167
|Other revenue
|16,296
|12,309
|Total fees and commissions
|162,152
|192,724
|Other gains (losses), net
|(3,036
|)
|(10,741
|)
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(27,650
|)
|18,420
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(1,910
|)
|68,393
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|33,874
|(88,480
|)
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|467
|3
|Total other operating revenue
|163,897
|180,319
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|173,010
|156,181
|Business promotion
|2,154
|6,215
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|4,000
|—
|Professional fees and services
|11,980
|12,948
|Net occupancy and equipment
|26,662
|26,061
|Insurance
|4,620
|4,980
|Data processing and communications
|37,467
|32,743
|Printing, postage and supplies
|3,440
|4,272
|Net losses (gains) and operating expenses of repossessed assets
|(6,588
|)
|1,531
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,807
|5,094
|Mortgage banking costs
|13,943
|10,545
|Other expense
|7,132
|8,054
|Total other operating expense
|282,627
|268,624
|Net income before taxes
|186,690
|79,284
|Federal and state income taxes
|42,382
|17,300
|Net income
|144,308
|61,984
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,752
|)
|(95
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|146,060
|$
|62,079
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|69,137,375
|70,123,685
|Diluted
|69,141,710
|70,130,166
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.10
|$
|0.88
|Diluted
|$
|2.10
|$
|0.88
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Capital:
|Period-end shareholders' equity
|$
|5,239,462
|$
|5,266,266
|$
|5,218,787
|$
|5,096,995
|$
|5,026,248
|Risk weighted assets
|$
|32,623,108
|$
|32,492,277
|$
|31,529,826
|$
|32,180,602
|$
|32,973,242
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Common equity tier 1
|12.14%
|11.95%
|12.07%
|11.44%
|10.98%
|Tier 1
|12.21%
|11.95%
|12.07%
|11.44%
|10.98%
|Total capital
|13.98%
|13.82%
|14.05%
|13.43%
|12.65%
|Leverage ratio
|8.51%
|8.28%
|8.39%
|7.74%
|8.15%
|Tangible common equity ratio1
|8.82%
|9.02%
|9.02%
|8.79%
|8.39%
|Common stock:
|Book value per share
|$
|75.33
|$
|75.62
|$
|74.23
|$
|72.50
|$
|71.49
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|58.67
|$
|58.94
|$
|57.64
|$
|55.83
|$
|54.85
|Market value per share:
|High
|$
|98.95
|$
|73.07
|$
|62.86
|$
|67.62
|$
|87.40
|Low
|$
|67.57
|$
|50.09
|$
|48.41
|$
|37.80
|$
|34.57
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|36,038
|$
|36,219
|$
|35,799
|$
|35,769
|$
|35,949
|Dividend payout ratio
|24.67 %
|23.48 %
|23.24 %
|55.29 %
|57.91 %
|Shares outstanding, net
|69,557,873
|69,637,600
|70,305,833
|70,306,690
|70,308,532
|Stock buy-back program:
|Shares repurchased
|260,000
|665,100
|—
|—
|442,000
|Amount
|$
|20,071
|$
|42,450
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|33,380
|Average price per share
|$
|77.20
|$
|63.82
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|75.52
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
|Return on average assets
|1.18%
|1.22%
|1.25%
|0.52%
|0.55%
|Return on average equity
|11.28%
|11.75%
|11.89%
|5.14%
|5.10%
|Net interest margin
|2.62%
|2.72%
|2.81%
|2.83%
|2.80%
|Efficiency ratio
|63.32%
|62.36%
|60.41%
|59.57%
|58.62%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
|1 Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|5,239,462
|$
|5,266,266
|$
|5,218,787
|$
|5,096,995
|$
|5,026,248
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,158,676
|1,161,527
|1,166,615
|1,171,686
|1,169,898
|Tangible common equity
|$
|4,080,786
|$
|4,104,739
|$
|4,052,172
|$
|3,925,309
|$
|3,856,350
|Total assets
|$
|47,442,513
|$
|46,671,088
|$
|46,067,224
|$
|45,819,874
|$
|47,119,162
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,158,676
|1,161,527
|1,166,615
|1,171,686
|1,169,898
|Tangible assets
|$
|46,283,837
|$
|45,509,561
|$
|44,900,609
|$
|44,648,188
|$
|45,949,264
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.82%
|9.02%
|9.02%
|8.79%
|8.39%
|Pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income before taxes
|$
|186,690
|$
|199,847
|$
|204,644
|$
|80,089
|$
|79,284
|Provision for expected credit losses
|(25,000
|)
|(6,500
|)
|—
|135,321
|93,771
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,752
|)
|485
|58
|(407
|)
|(95
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|163,442
|$
|192,862
|$
|204,586
|$
|215,817
|$
|173,150
|Other data:
|Tax equivalent interest
|$
|2,301
|$
|2,414
|$
|2,457
|$
|2,630
|$
|2,715
|Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities
|$
|290,217
|$
|440,814
|$
|480,563
|$
|487,334
|$
|435,989
|Mortgage banking:
|Mortgage production revenue
|$
|25,287
|$
|26,662
|$
|38,431
|$
|39,185
|$
|21,570
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|843,053
|$
|998,435
|$
|1,032,472
|$
|1,184,249
|$
|548,956
|Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
|387,465
|380,637
|560,493
|546,304
|657,570
|Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
|380,637
|560,493
|546,304
|657,570
|158,460
|Total mortgage production volume
|$
|849,881
|$
|818,579
|$
|1,046,661
|$
|1,072,983
|$
|1,048,066
|Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|65%
|58%
|54%
|71%
|57%
|Gain on sale margin
|2.98%
|3.26%
|3.67%
|3.65%
|2.06%
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|11,826
|$
|12,636
|$
|13,528
|$
|14,751
|$
|15,597
|Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|15,723,231
|16,518,208
|17,434,215
|19,319,872
|20,416,546
|Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.31%
|0.30%
|0.31%
|0.31%
|0.31%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
|Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|(27,705
|)
|$
|(385
|)
|$
|2,295
|$
|21,815
|$
|18,371
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(1,910
|)
|68
|(754
|)
|(14,459
|)
|68,393
|Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|(29,615
|)
|(317
|)
|1,541
|7,356
|86,764
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|33,874
|6,276
|3,441
|(761
|)
|(88,480
|)
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|4,259
|5,959
|4,982
|6,595
|(1,716
|)
|Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
|393
|550
|1,565
|2,702
|4,268
|Total economic benefit of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|4,652
|$
|6,509
|$
|6,547
|$
|9,297
|$
|2,552
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Interest revenue
|$
|298,239
|$
|319,020
|$
|294,659
|$
|306,384
|$
|348,937
|Interest expense
|17,819
|21,790
|22,909
|28,280
|87,577
|Net interest revenue
|280,420
|297,230
|271,750
|278,104
|261,360
|Provision for credit losses
|(25,000
|)
|(6,500
|)
|—
|135,321
|93,771
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|305,420
|303,730
|271,750
|142,783
|167,589
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|20,782
|39,506
|69,526
|62,022
|50,779
|Transaction card revenue
|22,430
|21,896
|23,465
|22,940
|21,881
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|41,322
|41,799
|39,931
|41,257
|44,458
|Deposit service charges and fees
|24,209
|24,343
|24,286
|22,046
|26,130
|Mortgage banking revenue
|37,113
|39,298
|51,959
|53,936
|37,167
|Other revenue
|16,296
|14,209
|13,698
|11,479
|12,309
|Total fees and commissions
|162,152
|181,051
|222,865
|213,680
|192,724
|Other gains (losses), net
|(3,036
|)
|5,383
|6,265
|6,768
|(10,741
|)
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(27,650
|)
|(339
|)
|2,354
|21,885
|18,420
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(1,910
|)
|68
|(754
|)
|(14,459
|)
|68,393
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|33,874
|6,276
|3,441
|(761
|)
|(88,480
|)
|Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
|467
|4,339
|(12
|)
|5,580
|3
|Total other operating revenue
|163,897
|196,778
|234,159
|232,693
|180,319
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|173,010
|176,198
|179,860
|176,235
|156,181
|Business promotion
|2,154
|3,728
|2,633
|1,935
|6,215
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|4,000
|6,000
|—
|3,000
|—
|Professional fees and services
|11,980
|14,254
|14,074
|12,161
|12,948
|Net occupancy and equipment
|26,662
|27,875
|28,111
|30,675
|26,061
|Insurance
|4,620
|4,006
|5,848
|5,156
|4,980
|Data processing and communications
|37,467
|35,061
|34,751
|32,942
|32,743
|Printing, postage and supplies
|3,440
|3,805
|3,482
|3,502
|4,272
|Net losses (gains) and operating expenses of repossessed assets
|(6,588
|)
|1,168
|6,244
|1,766
|1,531
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,807
|5,088
|5,071
|5,190
|5,094
|Mortgage banking costs
|13,943
|14,765
|15,803
|15,598
|10,545
|Other expense
|7,132
|8,713
|5,388
|7,227
|8,054
|Total other operating expense
|282,627
|300,661
|301,265
|295,387
|268,624
|Net income before taxes
|186,690
|199,847
|204,644
|80,089
|79,284
|Federal and state income taxes
|42,382
|45,138
|50,552
|15,803
|17,300
|Net income
|144,308
|154,709
|154,092
|64,286
|61,984
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,752
|)
|485
|58
|(407
|)
|(95
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|146,060
|$
|154,224
|$
|154,034
|$
|64,693
|$
|62,079
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|69,137,375
|69,489,597
|69,877,866
|69,876,043
|70,123,685
|Diluted
|69,141,710
|69,493,050
|69,879,290
|69,877,467
|70,130,166
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.10
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.19
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.88
|Diluted
|$
|2.10
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.19
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.88
LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Commercial:
|Services
|$
|3,421,948
|$
|3,508,583
|$
|3,545,825
|$
|3,779,881
|$
|3,955,748
|Energy
|3,202,488
|3,469,194
|3,717,101
|3,974,174
|4,111,676
|Healthcare
|3,290,758
|3,305,990
|3,325,790
|3,289,343
|3,165,096
|General business
|2,742,590
|2,793,768
|2,976,990
|3,115,112
|3,563,455
|Total commercial
|12,657,784
|13,077,535
|13,565,706
|14,158,510
|14,795,975
|Commercial real estate:
|Multifamily
|1,227,915
|1,328,045
|1,387,461
|1,407,107
|1,282,457
|Office
|1,094,060
|1,085,257
|1,099,563
|973,995
|962,004
|Industrial
|789,437
|810,510
|792,389
|723,005
|728,026
|Retail
|787,648
|796,223
|786,211
|780,467
|774,198
|Residential construction and land development
|119,079
|119,394
|121,258
|136,911
|138,958
|Other commercial real estate
|485,208
|559,109
|506,818
|532,659
|564,442
|Total commercial real estate
|4,503,347
|4,698,538
|4,693,700
|4,554,144
|4,450,085
|Paycheck protection program
|1,848,550
|1,682,310
|2,097,325
|2,081,428
|—
|Loans to individuals:
|Residential mortgage
|1,797,478
|1,863,003
|1,849,144
|1,813,442
|1,844,555
|Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|420,051
|408,687
|384,247
|322,269
|197,889
|Personal
|1,306,637
|1,277,447
|1,213,178
|1,226,097
|1,175,466
|Total loans to individuals
|3,524,166
|3,549,137
|3,446,569
|3,361,808
|3,217,910
|Total
|$
|22,533,847
|$
|23,007,520
|$
|23,803,300
|$
|24,155,890
|$
|22,463,970
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Texas:
|Commercial
|$
|5,748,345
|$
|5,926,534
|$
|6,135,471
|$
|6,359,206
|$
|6,350,690
|Commercial real estate
|1,511,714
|1,519,217
|1,523,226
|1,413,108
|1,296,266
|Paycheck protection program
|537,899
|501,079
|614,970
|612,133
|—
|Loans to individuals
|848,194
|855,410
|794,055
|749,531
|756,634
|Total Texas
|8,646,152
|8,802,240
|9,067,722
|9,133,978
|8,403,590
|Oklahoma:
|Commercial
|2,975,477
|3,144,782
|3,332,244
|3,489,259
|3,886,086
|Commercial real estate
|597,840
|597,733
|608,448
|596,419
|593,473
|Paycheck protection program
|468,002
|413,108
|487,247
|442,518
|—
|Loans to individuals
|2,043,705
|2,052,784
|2,034,576
|1,966,032
|1,788,518
|Total Oklahoma
|6,085,024
|6,208,407
|6,462,515
|6,494,228
|6,268,077
|Colorado:
|Commercial
|1,910,826
|1,929,320
|1,993,364
|2,085,294
|2,181,309
|Commercial real estate
|777,786
|879,648
|893,626
|940,622
|955,608
|Paycheck protection program
|436,540
|377,111
|494,910
|488,279
|—
|Loans to individuals
|264,759
|264,295
|257,832
|265,359
|268,674
|Total Colorado
|3,389,911
|3,450,374
|3,639,732
|3,779,554
|3,405,591
|Arizona:
|Commercial
|1,207,089
|1,219,072
|1,218,769
|1,346,037
|1,396,582
|Commercial real estate
|667,766
|726,111
|702,291
|698,818
|714,161
|Paycheck protection program
|208,481
|211,725
|272,114
|318,961
|—
|Loans to individuals
|179,031
|177,948
|166,203
|177,155
|181,821
|Total Arizona
|2,262,367
|2,334,856
|2,359,377
|2,540,971
|2,292,564
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Commercial
|421,974
|455,914
|493,606
|481,162
|556,255
|Commercial real estate
|395,590
|366,821
|352,663
|314,926
|310,799
|Paycheck protection program
|60,741
|56,011
|80,230
|76,724
|—
|Loans to individuals
|104,954
|105,995
|96,598
|102,577
|116,734
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|983,259
|984,741
|1,023,097
|975,389
|983,788
|New Mexico:
|Commercial
|307,395
|303,833
|288,374
|308,090
|327,164
|Commercial real estate
|448,298
|473,204
|473,697
|458,230
|434,150
|Paycheck protection program
|124,059
|109,881
|133,244
|128,058
|—
|Loans to individuals
|70,491
|75,665
|79,890
|83,470
|87,110
|Total New Mexico
|950,243
|962,583
|975,205
|977,848
|848,424
|Arkansas:
|Commercial
|86,678
|98,080
|103,878
|89,462
|97,889
|Commercial real estate
|104,353
|135,804
|139,749
|132,021
|145,628
|Paycheck protection program
|12,828
|13,395
|14,610
|14,755
|—
|Loans to individuals
|13,032
|17,040
|17,415
|17,684
|18,419
|Total Arkansas
|216,891
|264,319
|275,652
|253,922
|261,936
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|22,533,847
|$
|23,007,520
|$
|23,803,300
|$
|24,155,890
|$
|22,463,970
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Oklahoma:
|Demand
|$
|4,822,895
|$
|4,328,619
|$
|4,493,691
|$
|4,378,559
|$
|3,669,558
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|12,827,914
|12,603,603
|12,586,401
|11,438,489
|9,955,697
|Savings
|487,862
|420,996
|401,062
|387,557
|329,631
|Time
|1,197,517
|1,134,453
|1,081,176
|1,330,619
|1,137,802
|Total interest-bearing
|14,513,293
|14,159,052
|14,068,639
|13,156,665
|11,423,130
|Total Oklahoma
|19,336,188
|18,487,671
|18,562,330
|17,535,224
|15,092,688
|Texas:
|Demand
|3,593,510
|3,450,468
|3,152,393
|3,070,955
|2,767,399
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|4,257,390
|3,800,482
|3,482,603
|3,358,090
|2,874,362
|Savings
|154,406
|139,173
|136,787
|128,892
|115,039
|Time
|368,086
|383,062
|438,337
|476,867
|505,565
|Total interest-bearing
|4,779,882
|4,322,717
|4,057,727
|3,963,849
|3,494,966
|Total Texas
|8,373,392
|7,773,185
|7,210,120
|7,034,804
|6,262,365
|Colorado:
|Demand
|2,115,354
|2,168,404
|2,057,603
|2,096,075
|1,579,764
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|2,100,135
|2,170,485
|1,861,763
|1,816,604
|1,759,384
|Savings
|73,446
|69,384
|68,230
|67,477
|58,000
|Time
|204,973
|208,778
|226,780
|254,845
|279,105
|Total interest-bearing
|2,378,554
|2,448,647
|2,156,773
|2,138,926
|2,096,489
|Total Colorado
|4,493,908
|4,617,051
|4,214,376
|4,235,001
|3,676,253
|New Mexico:
|Demand
|1,131,713
|941,074
|964,908
|965,877
|750,052
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|736,923
|733,007
|713,418
|752,565
|563,891
|Savings
|103,591
|91,646
|85,463
|80,242
|67,553
|Time
|181,863
|186,307
|200,525
|222,370
|235,778
|Total interest-bearing
|1,022,377
|1,010,960
|999,406
|1,055,177
|867,222
|Total New Mexico
|2,154,090
|1,952,034
|1,964,314
|2,021,054
|1,617,274
|Arizona:
|Demand
|915,439
|905,201
|928,671
|985,757
|665,396
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|835,795
|768,220
|771,319
|780,500
|729,603
|Savings
|13,235
|12,174
|11,498
|15,669
|8,832
|Time
|30,997
|32,721
|36,929
|42,318
|47,081
|Total interest-bearing
|880,027
|813,115
|819,746
|838,487
|785,516
|Total Arizona
|1,795,466
|1,718,316
|1,748,417
|1,824,244
|1,450,912
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Demand
|478,370
|426,738
|405,360
|427,795
|318,985
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|991,510
|960,237
|616,797
|526,635
|537,552
|Savings
|18,686
|16,286
|15,520
|15,033
|12,888
|Time
|13,898
|14,610
|16,430
|17,746
|19,137
|Total interest-bearing
|1,024,094
|991,133
|648,747
|559,414
|569,577
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|1,502,464
|1,417,871
|1,054,107
|987,209
|888,562
|Arkansas:
|Demand
|45,889
|45,834
|44,712
|67,147
|70,428
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|141,207
|122,388
|164,439
|177,535
|175,803
|Savings
|3,000
|2,333
|2,389
|2,101
|1,862
|Time
|7,022
|7,197
|7,796
|7,995
|8,005
|Total interest-bearing
|151,229
|131,918
|174,624
|187,631
|185,670
|Total Arkansas
|197,118
|177,752
|219,336
|254,778
|256,098
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|37,852,626
|$
|36,143,880
|$
|34,973,000
|$
|33,892,314
|$
|29,244,152
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|0.10
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.07
|%
|1.33
|%
|Trading securities
|2.06
|%
|2.02
|%
|1.92
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.89
|%
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|4.88
|%
|4.88
|%
|4.85
|%
|4.77
|%
|4.73
|%
|Available for sale securities
|1.84
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.48
|%
|Fair value option securities
|1.95
|%
|2.27
|%
|1.92
|%
|2.00
|%
|2.67
|%
|Restricted equity securities
|2.86
|%
|3.25
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.75
|%
|5.49
|%
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|2.71
|%
|2.75
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.50
|%
|Loans
|3.55
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.63
|%
|4.50
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|Loans, net of allowance
|3.62
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.69
|%
|4.55
|%
|Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|2.78
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.73
|%
|COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|0.12
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.89
|%
|Savings
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.09
|%
|Time
|0.70
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.83
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.17
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.98
|%
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|0.19
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.14
|%
|1.14
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.39
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.56
|%
|1.66
|%
|Subordinated debt
|4.92
|%
|4.87
|%
|4.89
|%
|5.16
|%
|5.30
|%
|Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.24
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.37
|%
|1.19
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|2.54
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.54
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.26
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|2.62
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.80
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Sept. 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Mar. 31, 2020
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccruing loans:
|Commercial:
|Energy
|$
|101,800
|$
|125,059
|$
|126,816
|$
|162,989
|$
|96,448
|Services
|28,033
|25,598
|25,817
|21,032
|8,425
|Healthcare
|3,187
|3,645
|3,645
|3,645
|4,070
|General business
|14,053
|12,857
|13,675
|14,333
|9,681
|Total commercial
|147,073
|167,159
|169,953
|201,999
|118,624
|Commercial real estate
|27,243
|27,246
|12,952
|13,956
|8,545
|Loans to individuals:
|Permanent mortgage
|32,884
|32,228
|31,599
|33,098
|30,721
|Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|8,564
|7,741
|6,397
|6,110
|5,005
|Personal
|255
|319
|252
|233
|277
|Total loans to individuals
|41,703
|40,288
|38,248
|39,441
|36,003
|Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|216,019
|$
|234,693
|$
|221,153
|$
|255,396
|$
|163,172
|Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|154,591
|151,775
|142,770
|114,571
|91,757
|Real estate and other repossessed assets
|70,911
|90,526
|52,847
|35,330
|36,744
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|441,521
|$
|476,994
|$
|416,770
|$
|405,297
|$
|291,673
|Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|278,366
|$
|317,478
|$
|267,603
|$
|284,616
|$
|194,911
|Accruing loans 90 days past due1
|$
|395
|$
|10,369
|$
|7,684
|$
|10,992
|$
|3,706
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|16,905
|$
|18,251
|$
|26,661
|$
|15,570
|$
|18,917
|Recoveries
|(2,437
|)
|(1,592
|)
|(4,232
|)
|(1,491
|)
|(1,696
|)
|Net charge-offs
|$
|14,468
|$
|16,659
|$
|22,429
|$
|14,079
|$
|17,221
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|(21,770
|)
|$
|(14,478
|)
|$
|6,609
|$
|134,365
|$
|95,964
|Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|(4,044
|)
|8,952
|(4,950
|)
|4,405
|3,377
|Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities
|885
|(923
|)
|(770
|)
|(3,575
|)
|(6,020
|)
|Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio
|(71
|)
|(51
|)
|(889
|)
|126
|450
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|(25,000
|)
|$
|(6,500
|)
|$
|—
|$
|135,321
|$
|93,771
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.56%
|1.69%
|1.76%
|1.80%
|1.40%
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans2
|1.70%
|1.82%
|1.93%
|1.97%
|1.40%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.71%
|1.85%
|1.88%
|1.94%
|1.53%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans2
|1.86%
|2.00%
|2.06%
|2.12%
|1.53%
|Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|1.95%
|2.07%
|1.75%
|1.68%
|1.30%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.25%
|0.28%
|0.37%
|0.23%
|0.31%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans2
|0.28%
|0.31%
|0.41%
|0.25%
|0.31%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1
|169.87%
|171.24%
|195.47%
|174.74%
|199.35%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1
|185.72%
|187.51%
|208.49%
|187.94%
|217.38%
1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2 Metric meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.
LINE OF BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|1Q21 vs 4Q20
|1Q21 vs 1Q20
|Mar. 31,
2021
|Dec. 31,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|$ change
|% change
|$ change
|% change
|Commercial Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|130,005
|$
|142,026
|$
|151,407
|$
|(12,021
|)
|(8.5)%
|$
|(21,402
|)
|(14.1)%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|49,847
|49,060
|41,459
|787
|1.6%
|8,388
|20.2%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|179,852
|191,086
|192,866
|(11,234
|)
|(5.9)%
|(13,014
|)
|(6.7)%
|Other operating expense
|66,979
|68,372
|60,752
|(1,393
|)
|(2.0)%
|6,227
|10.2%
|Corporate expense allocations
|12,734
|5,348
|8,905
|7,386
|138.1%
|3,829
|43.0%
|Net income
|69,673
|74,941
|74,975
|(5,268
|)
|(7.0)%
|(5,302
|)
|(7.1)%
|Average assets
|28,047,052
|27,693,742
|24,687,976
|353,310
|1.3%
|3,359,076
|13.6%
|Average loans
|17,522,520
|18,100,333
|18,812,015
|(577,813
|)
|(3.2)%
|(1,289,495
|)
|(6.9)%
|Average deposits
|16,130,168
|15,373,673
|11,907,386
|756,495
|4.9%
|4,222,782
|35.5%
|Consumer Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|20,974
|$
|30,672
|$
|43,932
|$
|(9,698
|)
|(31.6)%
|$
|(22,958
|)
|(52.3)%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|52,300
|55,326
|55,062
|(3,026
|)
|(5.5)%
|(2,762
|)
|(5.0)%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|73,274
|85,998
|98,994
|(12,724
|)
|(14.8)%
|(25,720
|)
|(26.0)%
|Other operating expense
|55,743
|59,306
|53,844
|(3,563
|)
|(6.0)%
|1,899
|3.5%
|Corporate expense allocations
|11,487
|10,428
|10,389
|1,059
|10.2%
|1,098
|10.6%
|Net income
|6,849
|14,768
|23,701
|(7,919
|)
|(53.6)%
|(16,852
|)
|(71.1)%
|Average assets
|9,755,539
|9,700,428
|9,850,853
|55,111
|0.6%
|(95,314
|)
|(1.0)%
|Average loans
|1,823,732
|1,840,492
|1,711,703
|(16,760
|)
|(0.9)%
|112,029
|6.5%
|Average deposits
|8,082,443
|7,993,971
|6,869,481
|88,472
|1.1%
|1,212,962
|17.7%
|Wealth Management
|Net interest revenue
|$
|48,354
|$
|48,521
|$
|18,904
|$
|(167
|)
|(0.3)%
|$
|29,450
|155.8%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|65,684
|82,936
|97,881
|(17,252
|)
|(20.8)%
|(32,197
|)
|(32.9)%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|114,038
|131,457
|116,785
|(17,419
|)
|(13.3)%
|(2,747
|)
|(2.4)%
|Other operating expense
|78,565
|84,000
|78,192
|(5,435
|)
|(6.5)%
|373
|0.5%
|Corporate expense allocations
|9,887
|9,465
|8,265
|422
|4.5%
|1,622
|19.6%
|Net income
|19,382
|28,435
|22,573
|(9,053
|)
|(31.8)%
|(3,191
|)
|(14.1)%
|Average assets
|18,645,865
|18,101,182
|12,723,412
|544,683
|3.0%
|5,922,453
|46.5%
|Average loans
|1,917,973
|1,839,695
|1,705,735
|78,278
|4.3%
|212,238
|12.4%
|Average deposits
|9,706,295
|9,589,814
|7,623,986
|116,481
|1.2%
|2,082,309
|27.3%
|Fiduciary assets
|56,227,268
|55,486,492
|43,688,036
|740,776
|1.3%
|12,539,232
|28.7%
|Assets under management or administration
|91,956,188
|91,592,247
|75,783,829
|363,941
|0.4%
|16,172,359
|21.3%
