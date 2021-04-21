NFI to build electric buses in New Zealand with partner Kiwi Bus Builders

/EIN News/ -- LARBERT, Scotland, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) will build two electric buses in New Zealand, as NFI continues to expand its international presence in zero-emission electric mobility. This new order builds on NFI's growing electric vehicle presence in New Zealand, where the Company has previously delivered 16 battery-electric buses.



The three-axle single-deck buses will be assembled locally in New Zealand by ADL’s partner Kiwi Bus Builders. The electric buses will be built for Howick & Eastern by Transdev’s operation in New Zealand, for use on Auckland Transport services.

New Zealand is preparing to fully transition its bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 as part of a wider set of measures intended to help meet the country’s 2050 carbon neutral target.

“The future for zero-emission transport in New Zealand is exciting and Howick & Eastern by Transdev is proud to be an ongoing part of this incredible journey,” said Sheryll Otway, Howick & Eastern by Transdev General Manager.

“NFI continues to lead the electrification of mass mobility around the world, and we are thrilled to be working with our partners in Auckland, New Zealand to support their zero-emission initiatives and goals,” said Paul Soubry, President & Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Our electric vehicles enable smart city development, reduce the harmful impacts of climate change, traffic congestion and noise pollution, and create local economic opportunity.”

NFI is a leader and innovator in zero-emission mobility. The Company’s battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles are in more than 80 cities in four countries and have completed over 23 million electric service miles. NFI has the broadest offering of electric vehicles including medium- and heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches and double-deck buses. NFI subsidiary ADL is the UK’s largest bus manufacturer and continues to lead the evolution to zero-emission mobility with sustainable single-deck buses, double-deck buses, and coaches.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

