Adoption of BIO-key's PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Platform Accelerates as Customers Seek Cloud-Based Approach to Enterprise-wide Identity Management

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Barstow Community College and Southeastern Illinois College selected the PortalGuard® IDaaS Platform, further demonstrating continued strong growth in customer adoption for the company’s cloud-based IAM solution. PortalGuard IDaaS provides enhanced IAM security while empowering workforces and institutions to access enterprise applications across any device and work or educational environment. Organizations should consider IDaaS as an opportunity to streamline IAM processes, optimize the user experience, and provide an enterprise-wide access security approach that supports both on-premises as well as cloud-based environments.



With PortalGuard IDaaS, Barstow Community College and Southeastern Illinois College sought to migrate their enterprise IAM strategy to the cloud with a predictable low cost, scalability, 24/7 availability, and rapid time to value. BIO-key provides its customers relief from the overhead associated with infrastructure support and the specialized staffing needed to operate common on-premises solutions while allowing for faster deployments and built-in, continuous maintenance and upgrades. PortalGuard significantly improves user access by providing single sign-on to applications while replacing approaches that can be challenging for the customer’s IT team to manage and support.

"Many of our customers are opting for the benefits IDaaS, and we are excited to extend our business relationships and provide this next-level IAM security service to them," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "It is so important to find the right company to handle your IDaaS needs, and our customers continue to put their trust in our cloud experts to guide them through security improvements. We have created a consultative partnership with our customers to help them meet their requirements for improving the end-user experience while delivering secure access to critical applications and data.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR