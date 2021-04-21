InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Knightscope Inc. Chairman and CEO William Santana Li

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that William Santana Li , Chairman and CEO of Knightscope Inc. , recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.

The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE .

During the interview, Li discussed how the events of September 11, 2001, have continued to motivate his founding and operation of Knightscope, which develops and builds advanced physical security technologies that are deployed through Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), providing 24/7/365 security for a wide range of clients.

“The ASRs are a unique combination of self-driving autonomous technology, robotics and artificial intelligence. They primarily do two things,” Li explained. “One, they give the two million law enforcement and security professionals in this country really smart eyes and ears and voices on the ground, so they can do their jobs more effectively. Second, they provide a physical deterrence. An ASR just being there can stop a lot of negative behavior.”

“When 9/11 occurred, that’s what has pretty much driven me ever since,” he continued. “I was born in New York City. Someone hit my town on 9/11, so the rest of my life I’m dedicating to better securing our country. Crime has a $1 trillion negative economic impact on the U.S. every single year. It’s a hidden tax we all pay, so Knightscope is going to see if we can make the U.S. the safest country in the world. People think I’m kidding around, but, after eight years, they’re realizing I’m not kidding. We’re going to do this.”

“The gamechanger for me was a new regulatory framework for companies to raise capital from people that care and are long-term investors. That changed what I had been doing,” Li said. “(In previous companies) I’d been backed by a major corporation. I’d been backed by venture capital. I’ve been through that process. But we’ve now raised over $70 million to build all Knightscope technology from scratch. There’s a new way to raise capital. As entrepreneurs begin to understand that, they’ll ask themselves, ‘Do I have the right kind of capital for what I’m trying to do?’.”

Throughout the interview, Li described Knightscope’s business model, the security capabilities of the company’s ASRs, and the problem-solving approach that helped him become a senior executive at Ford Motor Co. by age 28.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE .

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com . Follow Knightscope on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

